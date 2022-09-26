Mani Ratnam Talks About the Possibility of Reuniting With SRK, Says 'I Should Have a Script Ready for Him'

Mani Ratnam is all geared up for the release of his magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: I. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and Sobhita Dhulipala. In a recent interview, the filmmaker opened up about the epic period drama and said it is his dream. PS I is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name.

Talking about his film, he told Pinkvilla, “I think for me it’s my dream. It’s a film that I have always dreamt of, even before I got into films. When the first time I was reading the book, I looked at it as a big screen. I didn’t think that I would make it, but everything in it looked like it was meant for cinema.”

The filmmaker continued, “It has all the elements – it has adventure, it has intrigue, it has characters which are brilliant, and it has all the fun of a Alexandre Dumas film or a story. So I think it’s a dream that I was very happy to make and enjoyed every bit of it.”

Mani Ratnam also talked about collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan once again with whom he had delivered the classic film Dil Se. When asked about the possibility of reuniting with SRK, the filmmaker told the publication, “You should ask Shah Rukh,” and added, “I should have a script ready for him, that’s when I can go to him. So it’s all a function of a script. We just met each other in a function, that’s all. Like I am telling you it’s driven by an idea of a script. Once you have an idea for which Shah Rukh will be right, then I’ll go and ask him.”