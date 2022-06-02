Mani Ratnam Turns 66: Best Movies Of The Filmmaker You Must Watch

Filmmaker and screenwriter Mani Ratnam turns a year older today on June 2. Ratnam is one of the most critically acclaimed film directors of the country who has won six National Film Awards, a couple of Filmfare Awards and numerous awards at various film festivals across the world. He is known for his movies that tell a simple tale subtly and brilliantly with an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Let us take a look at some of his remarkable movies:

Dil Se.. (1998)

Dil Se.. is a love story set against a troubling socio-political scenario. The movie continues to be a favourite Mani Ratnam movie among cinema lovers even today. The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.

Dil Se was the first Hindi language film by Ratnam. The Hindi dialogues were written by Tigmanshu Dhulia. With AR Rahman’s music composition, the movie also rose to fame for its songs including Chaiyya Chaiyya, and Dil Se title track. The film was screened at the Era New Horizons Film Festival and the Helsinki International Film Festival, as well. Dil Se went on to win two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. Roja (1992)

A timeless classic by Ratnam, Roja is a Tamil romantic thriller starring Arvind Swami and Madhoo. The movie narrates the story of a simple girl from a village in Tamil Nadu, making desperate efforts to find her husband after he is kidnapped by militants during a secret undercover mission in Jammu and Kashmir.

The film won three National Film Awards, including Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration, leading Ratnam to national acclaim. The movie also launched Rahman’s career as a music director. Kaatru Veliyidai (2017)

Another romantic drama directed by Ratnam known for its magical appeal is Kaatru Veliyidai. The movie starred Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi in the lead roles. The movie is set against the backdrop of the Kargil War of 1999.

It narrates the story of an Indian Air Force pilot, played by Karthi, who recalls his romance with a doctor, played by Aditi, while being kept as a prisoner of war in Pakistan. Raavan (2010)

Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles, Raavan is a story of a woman who finds herself in a Stockholm syndrome-esque situation.

Tamil actor Vikram plays the role of a cop whose wife (Aishwarya) is kidnapped by a bandit, played by Abhishek. Aishwarya’s character falls in love with her kidnapper and when her husband realises this, he uses her as bait to capture the dacoit. Yuva (2006)

This multi-starrer political drama was made in both Hindi and Tamil. The Hindi version, called Yuva, starred Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Esha Deol. Set in the city of Kolkata, Yuva narrates the stories of three couples in the city who find themselves in a political drama and how it affects society at large.

