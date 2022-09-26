Mani Ratnam Wanted to Make Ponniyin Selvan with Kamal Haasan but ‘Couldn’t Afford’

Ponniyin Selvan: I director Mani Ratnam and stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, and Trisha are busy promoting their movie ahead of its release date. The cast and crew attended a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday to promote the upcoming movie. During the event, director Mani Ratnam revealed details about working with Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Ajay Devgn.

Actors Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor have special roles in the movie. While thanking the cast and crew for bringing his vision to life, the filmmaker added that he has two more people to thank. He revealed that they are from the Hindi film industry. Anil Kapoor, whose voice can be heard in the trailer, is one of them. The other is Ajay Devgn, whose voice will be heard in the film as the narrator.

Mani Ratnam revealed during the press conference that he planned to collaborate with Kamal Haasan on this project. He revealed that Ponniyin Selvan's concept began a long time ago and that MG Ramachandran wanted to make the film during the Nayakan days. He apparently wanted to make this film with Kamal and even locked him up for it. But nothing had happened. He added that at the time, they couldn't afford to create the movie with Kamal Haasan playing the lead.

Ponniyin Selvan 1, which is set to premiere on September 30, tells the story of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who went on to become known as the great Raja Chozhan. Directed and co-written by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan: I, is an epic period action movie that stars actors such as Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, Parthiban, Vikram Prabhu, Lal, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Prabhu in pivotal roles.

Mani Ratnam, the director, has also described it as his dream project. Aishwarya will play two characters in the film. She will be seen as Mandakini Devi and Queen Nandini. The project will be one of the most expensive in the country's history. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

