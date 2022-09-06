Mani Ratnam's Epic Ponniyin Selvan I Grand Audio Launch Happening in Chennai Today

Fans are eagerly anticipating the trailer as Mani Ratnam’s epic drama Ponniyin Selvan I is just a few weeks away from its official release. The audio and trailer will be unveiled today at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, according to the producers. Both superstar Rajinikanth and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan will be the event’s chief guests. The event will be attended by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha, and others.

On September 30, Ponniyin Selvan, a multilingual Mani Ratnam film, will be released in theatres. As the event’s primary guests, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will preside over it. Meanwhile, live performances of the songs will be given by music composer AR Rahman and his orchestra, who wrote the soundtrack for the Tamil drama.

According to sources, Aishwarya Rai will attend the trailer and audio launch of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ on September 6. This will be her first public appearance for a Tamil film after Rajinikanth’s Enthiran in 2010 which was held in Malaysia.

Ponniyin Selvan is a historical drama based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s well-known Tamil literary novel– ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Karthik, and Jayam Ravi all play leading parts in the movie. Key parts will be played by Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, R Parthiban and Sobhita Dhulipala. Ponniyin Selvan, as previously stated, will be released in two parts. The sequel is most likely to arrive later this year.

