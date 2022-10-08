Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1 Enters Rs 300 Crore Club

Director Mani Ratnam’s latest big-screen venture, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 has taken the box office by storm. The highly-anticipated movie opened to a positive reaction from film critics and audiences alike. Now, with an exceptional collection on its opening weekend, the pan-India film has now raked in more than Rs 300 crores at the worldwide box office.

Lyca Productions has shared the good news with fans on Twitter by writing, “Success beyond boundaries! Thank you for this tremendous response.”

According to reports, the blockbuster period actioner has minted over Rs 325 crores within seven days of its release and continues to have a strong run in cinema halls across the globe.

With this, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 has become the third highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 tops the list with a whopping collection of Rs 750 crores. 2.0 is followed by Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, which bagged the second spot by doing a business of Rs 442 crores. The Mani Ratnam directorial stands third on the list with its impressive collection of over 300 crores and counting.

However, according to trade analysts, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 will soon replace Vikram to become the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

Ponniyin Selvan: 1 was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages on September 30. It features an ensemble cast, including Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among many others. The music for this film has been scored by A.R. Rahaman, with cinematography and editing helmed by Ravi Varman and A. Sreekar Prasad respectively.

The movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 historical fiction novel of the eponymous name, which chronicles the ups and downs of the mighty Chola empire.

The film is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran, under the banner of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

