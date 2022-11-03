Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1 Enters Rs 500-Crore Club At Worldwide Box Office

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: 1 opened in cinema halls on September 30 in five languages, namely Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. While the period action drama continues to see an impressive run in theatres across various locations, it is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 4. Ahead of its OTT release, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 achieved yet another rare feat at the box office.

The Mani Ratnam directorial finally surpassed the Rs 500-crore mark with its global collection by the end of its 32nd day of release. With this accomplishment, the blockbuster film is now the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022 and the fourth-highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time. It also became the second Tamil film to enter the Rs 500-crore club after Rajinikanth’s 2.0.

Top showsha video

According to reports, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 minted around Rs 230 in its home market – Tamil Nadu, while its total domestic collection is estimated to be close to Rs 335 crores. The remarkable response received by the film overseas contributed around Rs 170 crore, accounting for a total of over Rs 500 crore worldwide.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is said to have been produced on a huge budget of Rs 500 crore, has been divided into two parts. And, the collection of its first instalment itself has recovered both films’ budgets, making it a highly profitable venture already. The second instalment of this epic period actioner is scheduled to hit the theatres in early 2023. Ponniyin Selvan’s second part is expected to be a bigger release than its predecessor as audiences have high expectations from the upcoming film.

Adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the eponymous name, Ponniyin Selvan chronicles the story of the mighty Chola dynasty, especially the Chola king Arunmozhi Varman, also commonly known as Ponniyin Selvan. The film stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala, among many others in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here