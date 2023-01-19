Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II Team Starts 100-day Release Countdown

Director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I was a massive success. The film broke several records at the box office and earned over Rs 500 crores, becoming one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2022. Last month, Lyca Production announced that its sequel is gearing up for its worldwide release on April 28. Now, the production house has started its countdown.

The team didn’t leave any stone unturned to promote the first part of the periodic drama series. They have already, it seems, started promoting the second instalment. They shared a teaser video on Twitter, which shows the release’s 100 days countdown, beginning from January 18. “The throne. The vengeance. The love. The war. Witness it all, in 100 days! Mark your calendars - PS2 releasing worldwide on April 28th,” read the caption of the tweet.

Last month, the production house shared a video teaser to announce the release date of Ponniyin Selvan: II. The 30-second teaser shows glimpses of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi.

“Let’s get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023!” the caption of the tweet read.

The storyline of the upcoming film is the continuation of the original one, which ended on a cliffhanger. The second part of the franchise will feature Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in lead roles. Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi will also be seen in prominent roles.

Ponniyin Selvan is a historical action-drama film franchise based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. The two-part franchise’s first instalment revolved around the early life of Chola prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later became a renowned emperor and ruled from 974 to 1014.

Both parts of the film have been shot in various locations across India. A few sequences were shot in Thailand too. The music for the films has been scored by AR Rahman, while their cinematography and editing were handled by A Sreekar Prasad and Thota Tharani respectively.

Read all the Latest Movies News here