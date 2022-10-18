Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan Joins Rs 200 Cr Club in Tamil Nadu

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 is marching towards the Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office. As the 17th day of its release comes to an end, the film enters the 200-crore club in Tamil Nadu. It is the first Tamil film to achieve this incredible milestone. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Ponniyin Selvan is yet to break Rajinikanth 2.0’s records in India and international markets. The film continues to go strong at the box office.

#PS1 joins the exclusive 200 Crs gross club in TN.. 🔥 First movie to do so.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 17, 2022

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai tweeted that PS-1 has managed to get senior citizens to cinema halls and has ensured steady business even in its third week.

#PonniyanSelvan still going super strong in #TN in its 3rd weekend, after losing steam in other states. #PS1 is extraordinary due to huge surge of senior citizens (most visiting theatres after years) & family audiences. Becomes highest collecting Tamil film of all times in #TN! pic.twitter.com/WZSvUZQWYE — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 17, 2022

By day 18, Ponniyin Selvan had already collected Rs. 475 crore globally. The film is still being screened in the majority of the theatres in Tamil Nadu and the international market. A few trade analysts predict that the collections will see a gradual decline once Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince and Karthi’s Sardar hit the theatres on October 21, ahead of Diwali. Ramesh Bala tweeted that Ponniyin Selvan has bagged the number 1 position at the Norway box office.

At the Norway 🇳🇴 Box office, #PS1 is now All-time No.1 Tamil movie.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 17, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan had been Mani Ratnam’s four-decade-long dream to adapt Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel into a film. While the first part is still receiving positive reviews, the second part of Ponniyin Selvan will hit the theatres in the next six to nine months. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi played pivotal roles in this historical fiction. Music maestro AR Rahman composed the songs and the background score for this magnum opus.

