Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan to Get Theatrical Release? Makers Answer all Questions

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan, touted to be the magnum opus of director Mani Ratnam, have said that the film will be released in theatres, dismissing all the rumours that the movie was going to have a digital-only premiere. Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan and all other stars were extremely upset and turned to social media to vent their displeasure when the rumours of digital release started circulating.

Madras Talkies has now officially denied these rumours, stating, “The Ponniyin Selvan franchise will surely be a theatrical release and not an OTT-only release." The makers also stated that the film was created for a theatre experience. Ponniyin Selvan’s direct OTT debut is hearsay, they said. “We want our viewers to celebrate the big film on the large screen," said the film’s executive producer, Siva Ananth as per reports. This word from the producers puts an end to any media speculation concerning the release.

According to reports, Ponniyin Selvan’s post-production process has been slowly developing. Mani Ratnam is actively and closely working on the project, hoping to make a massive zing with the high-budget movie. The film employs a record amount of graphic works, and technicians from several nations have contributed to the production.

Furthermore, the evergreen and one of the best South Indian movie pairs Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman are teaming together once more for this ambitious project. When this combo gets together, they simply brew potions. The music is created by Rahman, and the cinematography is managed by Ravi Varman. Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies is producing the film in collaboration with Lyca Productions.

The film is modelled upon Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical fiction novel of the same name, which was published in Tamil. The novel was initially serialised in Kalki’s weekly issues from October 29, 1950, to May 16, 1954, and then published in five sections as a book in 1955. It narrates the chronicle of Arulmozhivarman, who subsequently became the renowned Chola ruler Rajaraja Chola I, in five volumes.

