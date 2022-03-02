Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan to Release in Five Languages on September 30

The first part of director Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited historical extravaganza Ponniyin Selvan is all set to hit the big screens on September 30 this year, its makers Lyca Productions announced on Wednesday. The production house, while wishing its chairman Allirajah Subaskaran on his birthday, tweeted, “Wishing our Chairman Allirajah Subaskaran a very happy birthday! The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th!"

It also released the first look poster of the film along with the tweet. Ponniyin SelvanPonniyin Selvan

BIGGG NEWS… MANI RATNAM TO RELEASE FILM IN 5 LANGUAGES, INCL HINDI… The much-awaited magnum opus #PS1 - the first part of a two-part multilingual film - to release in *cinemas* on 30 Sept 2022… Stars #Vikram, #JayamRavi, #Karthi, #AishwaryaRaiBachchan and #SobhitaDhulipala. pic.twitter.com/HwtryCooyq— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2022

The film is modelled upon Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical fiction novel of the same name, which was published in Tamil. The novel was initially serialised in Kalki’s weekly issues from October 29, 1950, to May 16, 1954, and then published in five sections as a book in 1955. It revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later on went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Chozhan.

The film, dubbed by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, features a host of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj. The project will be among the most expensive ever undertaken in the country.

The film has the best in business handling each of its departments. A.R. Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam’s trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing.

(With IANS inputs)

