CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Janmashtami#GhulamNabiAzad#RakeshJhunjhunwala
Home » News » Movies » Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyn Selvan: Will MK Stalin Release Audio Album?
1-MIN READ

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyn Selvan: Will MK Stalin Release Audio Album?

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 17, 2022, 19:34 IST

Chennai, India

The movie will be simultaneously released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

The movie will be simultaneously released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part One will be released across India on September 30.

Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus film, Ponniyn Selvan: Part One is slated to hit the big screen in September this year. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers have organised a grand audio launch event for the film, which will mark the presence of Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin. It has been reported that the chief minister will also unveil the trailer of Ponniyn Selvan: Part One at the event.

According to reports, the audio launch is scheduled to take place on September 6 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium. A lot of stars from the film industry will also grace the event with their presence. Celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Chiranjeevi, and SS Rajmouli, to name a few, will attend the audio launch event as special guests. The event will reportedly be kicked off with a melodious performance by AR Rahman.

Not so long ago, the makers of Ponniyn Selvan: Part One released the first song from the film, titled Ponni Nadhi. The song has been sung by AR Raihanah and Bamba Bakya, alongside AR Rahman. The lyrics of Ponni Nadhi are penned by Ilango Krishnan. Moreover, musical maestro AR Rahman has composed its music.

Ponniyin Selvan features an ensemble cast, including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban in the lead roles.

The film focuses on the 10th-century Chola dynasty. The Mani Ratnam directorial will be released in two parts. The highly-anticipated film is based on the eponymous novel by Krishnamurthy, which was published in five volumes. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One will be released across India on September 30. The movie will be simultaneously released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 17, 2022, 19:31 IST
last updated:August 17, 2022, 19:34 IST