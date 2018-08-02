English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maniac : Check Out the Trailer For Netflix's Weird New Show Starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill
As well as a high-profile cast, each of the show's ten episodes is directed by Cary Fukunaga of True Detective fame.
A still from Maniac trailer (Image: YouTube)
Set for release on September 21, the debut teaser for Netflix's dark comedy Maniac gives little away about the show's premise. Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, dressed in grey, lab-style jumpsuits, sit opposite each other, near expressionless, at a plain table in a featureless room, for the duration of the Maniac teaser trailer.
"Once you begin to appreciate the structure of the mind, there's no reason to believe that anything about us can't be changed," a narrator calmly intones. "The mind will be solved."
According to show notes carried by Deadline, Stone and Hill play two of ten participants in a pharmaceutical trial, with Stone taking the role of a woman preoccupied by family relationship problems, and Hill a man who may or may not have schizophrenia.
Also involved is Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), whose character, a doctor, claims that his new pills can heal any mental issues. Sally Field (Steel Magnolias, Forrest Gump), Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects, In Treatment), Jemima Kirke (Girls), and Julie Garner (The Americans, Waco, Ozark) are also involved.
As well as a high-profile cast, each of the show's ten episodes is directed by Cary Fukunaga of True Detective fame; writer Patrick Somerville of The Leftovers adapted Maniac from the 2015 Norwegian show of the same name.
Emma Stone won the Best Actress Oscar in 2017 for her performance in La La Land, having been nominated two years before through Birdman; Jonah Hill, though still better-known for action comedies 21 Jump Street, Superbad and This is the End, was twice-nominated for his supporting roles in sports business drama Moneyball and the financial drama The Wolf of Wall Street.
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
