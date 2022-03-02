Maniesh Paul Buys New Swanky Mercedes GLS 400 Worth Rs 1.65 Crore; Watch

Having risen to fame with his remarkable performance both as a host and actor, Maniesh Paul has been reportedly bagging significant projects lately. Apart from his on-screen appearance, the host is now turning heads with his new Mercedes GLS 400.

Maniesh’s new purchase has a price tag of a whopping Rs 1.65 crore and is one of the most luxurious cars by Mercedes. A video shared by paparazzi page Viral Bhayani on Instagram showed Maniesh stepping out of his swanky car.

In the video, Maniesh is seen arriving in his sizable new car which definitely caught enough attention on the road. He even took his wife Sanyukta for a spin in the new ride as she is seen getting out from the four-wheeler in the video.

Not only his car, but Maniesh too looked quite dashing as he opted for a denim jacket and also sported a pair of sunglasses.

Advertisement

According to Carwale, the Mercedes Benz GLS 400d 4Matic is a massive 7-seater car and is the top model in the GLS lineup. With an extravagant price tag, the car offers a 2,925 cc engine which produces an impressive amount of power.

Notably, Maniesh is not the only celebrity who has bought an expensive ride lately. Earlier last year, actress Kriti Sanon had made an even more expensive purchase when she bought a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600. Kriti’s massive new car is priced at Rs 2.43 crore and is said to have a range of luxury features that appeals to most celebrities. The actor had gifted herself the SUV in September 2021 and truly reflected the success she has achieved in the film industry.

Apart from Maniesh and Kriti, other actors too have chosen to add a Mercedes to their fleet. According to GQ India, actor Arjun Kapoor, Ayushman Khurana, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and even cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, all own an ultra-luxurious Mercedes which they have flaunted on various occasions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.