Maniesh Paul Gets Nostalgic With Throwback Pic, Remembers When He Had 'Dreams' in His Eyes

Popular television host and actor Maniesh Paul recently took his fans on a trip down memory lane. Maniesh shared a picture from his younger days when he had ‘dreams’ in his eyes to become a hero. He shared an adorable anecdote where he went to a photo-studio to get his pictures clicked.

Maniesh wrote, “Still remember this.,,dreams in my eyes…had gone to a photo lab in malviya nagar delhi….he had even put on some make up to hide my pimples hahahahah. He said ki bhai hero lag rahe ho….and i believed….kasam se himmat ki daad deni padegi iss ladke ki. waise mummy ne kala dhaaga bhi pehnaya tha ki unke HERO bete ko nazar naa lage hahahaha mummy (sic)."

Many of his industry friends and colleagues took to comments section to appreciate his post. Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Dreams are step 1, the rest is pure determination and hard work @manieshpaul! You make it look easy! Of course…abhi toh party shuru hui hai!!!" Actress Pragya Kapoor commented, “tab bhi hero, ab bhi hero!"

Comedian and actor Gaurav Gera wrote, “Adarsh balak," while Karan V Grover commented, “kaatil" with fire emojis.

Maniesh recently shared a selfie from Smriti Irani’s residence. He joked that the politician served him Kaadha instead of tea.

Hailing from Malviya Nagar Delhi, Maniesh began his journey in the showbiz dabbling into different mediums. Successfully earning a name as an RJ and VJ, he established himself as an actor, host as well as a singer, leaving imprints across platforms. He has acted in films like Mickey Virus, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, Baa Baaa Black Sheep among others.

On the work front, Maniesh is currently gearing up for Dharma Productions’ Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, this dramdey is being directed by Raj Malhotra.

