Maniesh Paul Hints At 'Something Big' As He Drops Video With Chetna Pande, See Post

Ticking all boxes of entertainment, Maniesh Paul has not only ventured into all diverse mediums but also aced them. Gearing up for yet another dose of entertainment, Maniesh Paul has dropped the teaser of his upcoming project, stirring the excitement of the audience.

Revealing a short video also featuring Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Chetna Pande, Maniesh Paul announced his upcoming project. With an interesting tune, the video offers a total masala entertainer vibe. Taking to his Instagram, Maniesh Paul posted the video saying, “Tring tring! Kaun hai! Who’s calling? Revealing something really big very soon!!” The actor also used numerous hashtags, including new song and remix, hinting that the project is likely a song.

Recently, Maniesh Paul impressed the audience with his entertaining and appealing performance in JugJugg Jeeyo. Applauded for his impeccable comic timing along with his impressive screen presence, Maniesh was touted as one of the entertaining and fun elements of the film.

Currently, Maniesh returned to the popular reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. The new season began on September 3 with Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi featuring as judges. The contestants include Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh.

In addition to the reality show, Maniesh is also making a mark with his podcast on YouTube, having delivered numerable heartwarming stories by several celebrities including Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Elli Avram, Prajakta Koli, amongst others. Maniesh Paul also began the shoot for his upcoming web show a while ago.

With a list of interesting projects to look forward to, including the musical teaser released today, Maniesh Paul is leaving no stone unturned to pique the audience’s curiosity.

