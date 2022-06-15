Maniesh Paul Misses Son Yuvann on His Birthday, Wishes Him in Jugjugg Jeeyo Style

Actor and anchor Maniesh Paul who is a dedicated family man and loves to spend time with his kids, is away from his son Yuvann today on his birthday. As Yuvann turned six today, Maniesh took it to his Instagram account to wish his little hero a very happy birthday in his own unique style.

Maniesh posted a photo of his son and wrote, “Happy birthday to my monkey!! You turn 6 today!always be the wonderful child you are…loving,caring,naughty,full of nautanki (like your papa)and kind at the same time…it’s tough for me today as I’m shooting and not there with you today but your mumma @sanyuktap has all the plans sorted to make your day amazing today! And like I say ‘jinna laad main tere naal ladanna waan oona hi laad vadde hoke mere naal ladaaeen. Love you always my son…my YUVANN JUG JUGG JEEYO.”

His Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Neetu Kapoor commented, “Happy happy to your cute monkey, jugjuggjeeyo.” Other colleagues from the industry, like Karanvir Bohra and Mouni Roy, also sent in their love.

Recently, the father and son duo had taken the internet by storm with their trending Nach Punjabban reel. With each passing day, the excitement around Jugjugg Jeeyo is increasing. From Maniesh wishing his son the Juggjugg Jeeyo way to the songs of the film getting massive love, the wait amongst the audience is peaking.

Maniesh will be seen playing the role of Gurpreet, brother of Kiara Advani in the film. With his unique sense of style and humorous personality, Maniesh is sure to set us on a laughter ride in the film.

