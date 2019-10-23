Take the pledge to vote

Maniesh Paul, Nakuul Mehta, Rithvik Dhanjani Likely to Feature in Satte Pe Satta Remake

Sources close to 'Satte Pe Satta' remake claim that Maniesh Paul, Nakuul Mehta and Rithvik Dhanjani have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the movie.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
Maniesh Paul, Nakuul Mehta, Rithvik Dhanjani Likely to Feature in Satte Pe Satta Remake
Sources close to 'Satte Pe Satta' remake claim that Maniesh Paul, Nakuul Mehta and Rithvik Dhanjani have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the movie.

Reports about the remake of 1982 Satte Pe Satta may not have been official yet. Latest developments about the film from close sources are being revealed nevertheless. After Anushka Sharma-Hrithik Roshan reportedly being finalized as the lead, Maniesh Paul, Nakuul Mehta and Rithvik Dhanjani have been roped in to play the brothers.

A Pinkvilla source quote says, “Rithvik Dhanjani has bagged the role of one of the brothers in the remake. Not just him, Maniesh Paul, Nakuul Mehta have respectively got themselves a pivotal role in the movie. The movie is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on the floors in December this year.”

It's being said that Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty have joined hands for what is likely to be this remake movie, although an official announcement is yet to be made.

Playing safe, Farah too has been dodging to give a statement on this. In an earlier interview, she had said, "Let people guess. Rohit is producing the film and I am directing it. Unless we come together and make a proper official announcement, everything is speculation. Hopefully, we will make the announcement by Diwali."

Giving a hope, she further said, "We will make the announcement by Diwali. I am waiting for Rohit, because he is quite occupied these days, finishing the last leg of the shooting of his film Sooryavanshi. Let people continue guessing and the reports run. I would still say those are all speculation."

Read: Farah Khan to Officially Announce Satte Pe Satta Remake by Diwali, Says 'Let People Continue Guessing'

The speculations are anticipated to end by Diwali, hopefully. While Hrithik has already made a huge mark on the box office with his recent movie War having earned Rs 304 crores, this will be Anushka's first project after her last 2018 release Zero.

Read: Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor Party with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff at War's Success Bash

