Maniesh Paul on Struggling Days: 'Didn't Have Money to Pay Rent, Wife Took Care of Everything'

Popular host and actor Maniesh Paul married his childhood love, Sanyukta Paul in 2007. The actor recently opened up about how his wife has been his pillar of strength throughout. Maniesh and Sanyukta have two kids, Yuvann and Saisha. Maniesh revealed that in 2008, he was “jobless", just two years after getting his first full-time job as a radio jockey. Maniesh told Humans of Bombay, “My first memory of Sanyukta was at this fancy dress competition in the 3rd grade–she’d dressed up as Mother Teresa and I, as Raj Kapoor. We’d known each other since nursery, but we hadn’t interacted–she was studious & I hated studying. But when I started taking tuition from her Mom, we bonded. I’d convince her to do all my homework; Sanyukta would happily do it. She was also the first one to know about my breakups!"

Maniesh said after an incessant struggle he finally got the job of a radio jockey post which he proposed marriage to Sanyukta. “After moving in with me, Sanyukta took up a job as a teacher; I was juggling my job and a few anchoring assignments. We barely got any time together, but she never complained… not once."

Maniesh Paul said during his career lows, Sanyukta became his motivational force and asked him to not lose hope. “Then in 2008, I was jobless for a year. I didn’t even have the money to pay the house rent. But, Sanyukta took care of everything. She’d say, ‘Be patient-you’ll get a great opportunity soon.’ And a year later, it did; I bagged a TV serial. Things started picking up. I went on to do reality shows and award nights. In 2011, we had a daughter and in 2016, a son. Finally, I’m in a place where I can take time out for Sanyukta and my kids. And it’s a rule that I don’t talk about work on the dinner table."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here