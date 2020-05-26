Maniesh Paul Posts a Hilarious Job Application

Actor and TV host Maniesh Paul has shared his job application in a hilarious new post on social media.

He said post lockdown he is looking to get back to shoot and that he will be on the set on time with minimum entourage.

Maniesh took to Instagram, where he shared a photo-collage of all the characters he has played.

He captioned it, "Name:Maniesh Paul. Age: according to the character. Height:6 feet 1 1/2 inches, Complexion: fair. Main ek actor hoon...host bhi hoon (I am an actor and a TV host) (zoom to see pics clearly)...post lockdown looking to get back to shoots..."

"I will be on the set on time with minimum entourage. Will give 12 hours (1 hour extra bhi chalega)..."

The actor then shared that he and his staff will bring homemade food on the sets.

Main khana bhi ghar se laoonga...mera staff bhi ghar se hi khana layega (Me and my staff will bring homemade food) ...vanity mein fruits bhi nahi chahiye aur na hi bicuits hahahaha (Neither want fruits or biscuits in the vanity)."

He then asked for collaborations.

"Please feel to free contact for films, web films, web shows, reality show hosting, I even host mundans...jai mata di. Lets bounce back!! (Feel free to DM for colabs)#mp #workprofile#lifepostcorona #quarantinelife#workisworship #letsfightback#bounceback," he wrote.

Follow @News18Movies for more