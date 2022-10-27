Maniesh Paul Posts Pic As His Son Meets Virat Kohli, Says ‘He Was Cheering During India-Pakistan Match'

Several Bollywood celebrities hailed Virat Kohli after his match-winning knock against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday. Now, actor Maniesh Paul has shared a heartwarming picture from his recent meeting with Virat Kohli and penned an emotional post on Instagram for the former India captain. In the caption, Maniesh Paul fondly recalled his meeting with Virat Kohli.

The actor wrote, “This was a very special day for Yuvann, my son. He loves Virat and when he got to know that I was shooting with him, he left his football class and came running to meet him…I could see the sparkle in his eyes the moment he saw Virat.Thanks Virat Kohli, my brother, for the warmth “Yuvann will remember this first meeting with his cricketing hero, forever” he is glued to the matches when you are playing even more now. Loved the way he was cheering during the India- Pakistan match. That’s your effect, Virat! Stay blessed and keep inspiring the generations to come.”

Maniesh’s post has gone viral on social media. Netizens are praising the actor for his wholesome note.

Recently, Virat Kohli opened a new branch of One8 Commune in Juhu, Mumbai. Before going to Australia for the T20 World Cup, Kohli had given a glimpse of his swanky new restaurant in a light-hearted interview with Maniesh Paul. Kohli’s full interview with Maniesh has been shared by One8 Commune on YouTube.

In the delightful interview, Kohli can be seen giving a tour of the restaurant to Maniesh. Both Kohli and Maniesh enjoyed each other’s company as the two shared their unique food stories.

About the T20 World Cup, Kohli has taken ICC’s showpiece event to a new level. After his masterful knock against Pakistan, there are huge expectations from him for the rest of the tournament.

