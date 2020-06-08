Maniesh Paul Provides Footwear to 500-plus Migrants Traveling Across Mumbai and Delhi

Many migrants are travelling back to their hometown barefoot in this scorching heat. Maniesh Paul is among the celebrities who has come forward help their journey home a little easier during this lockdown period.

The TV anchor and actor has provided footwear to 500 plus migrants traveling across Mumbai and Delhi, reported ToI. Maniesh has been trying to do his bit to help the migrants in whichever way possible. Earlier, he had sent 40 migrants to their villages and also taken care of their well-being.

When PM Narendra Modi announced the PMCares Fund, Maniesh donated Rs 20 lakh to help in Covid-19 relief.

Maniesh is also keeping everyone entertained through funny videos on Instagram. Due to the financial crisis and economic slowdown, many popular television shows got shut.

There's a dearth of work and Maniesh did not shy away from asking for work on social media. He posted a collage of his photos on Instagram and in a funny caption described his sincerity as a professional, adding, "Please feel to free contact for films,web films,webshows,realityshow hosting,i even host mundans...jai mata di ...lets bounce back!! (Feel free to DM for colabs)."

Read: Maniesh Paul Posts a Hilarious Job Application

Follow @News18Movies for more