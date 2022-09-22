Maniesh Paul Reveals He Stayed At Home For a Year With No Work, Says 'Swollowing Meals Was Tough'

Maniesh Paul is a popular name in the entertainment industry. Currently hosting the 10th season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Maniesh recently also shared the screen with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the multi-starrer film JugJugg Jeeyo. While Maniesh is on a success spree these days, there was a time when he had no work for a year.

In a recent interview, Maniesh Paul opened up about the same and revealed he stayed at home for a year because he had no work. He shared that his wife was earning back then and was very supportive towards him throughout. “I remember before Jhalak, the whole year I was at home with no work. Swallowing meals would be tough. My wife was earning and so supportive throughout. God has been kind as after that phase, everything was just so much better. I think the fire that I developed during that phase helped me burn the stage,” the actor told Indian Express.

Maniesh Paul also mentioned that he does not call his tough time his ‘struggle’ and rather considers it a part of his journey only. “Like Amitabh Bachchan once said ‘Jabtak jeevan hai, tabtak sangarsh hai’. I too believe in it and don’t look back at anything with regret. Hit or flops, I take onus of everything and have no blame or complaints,” he added.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



During the interaction, Maniesh Paul was also asked if people have stopped seeing him as an actor because of his hosting stints. To this, Paul revealed that even though it was the case during his initial hosting days, things have changed now.

“Initially, it was the case but things have changed over time. People did feel that he’s funny, so isse funny kaam karwate hai. However, after JugJugg Jeeyo, I can see the change. Karan Johar played a big part in taking my small screen talent to the big screen. It may have been a small role but the response has been fantastic. I feel blessed that people today are now looking at me as an actor,” he told the news portal.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here