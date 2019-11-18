Maniesh Paul Roped in to Voice Kristoff in Hindi Version of Frozen 2

Actor and TV anchor Maniesh Paul has dubbed for the character of Kristoff in the Hindi version of Hollywood animated movie Frozen 2. After Priyanka Chopra and Prineeti Chopra, who would be playing princesses Elsa and Anna respectively, Maniesh has been roped in to play Kristoff, Anna's love interest originally voiced by Jonathan Groff.

"It's extremely overwhelming to be the voice of Kristoff. My daughter is such a huge fan of the franchise that I must admit that it took me some time to compose myself and understand that I was doing this for her. I hope that audiences love this side of me as they revel in the most-awaited Disney film of the year," Maniesh said.

Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in The Sky is Pink, expressed her excitement at playing Elsa, the beloved Queen with magical powers. "Elsa is a fictional character who's known to be strongly-opinionated and level headed, traits that I deeply connect with. This not only made me want to be part of the film, but also gives me a wonderful opportunity to present one of the most successful animated films to our local audiences," she wrote in a press release.

Actress Shruti Haasan has lent her voice to the character of Elsa in the Tamil version. The second part of the Disney franchise promises to be more intense as it traces the pasts of Princesses Anna and Elsa, voiced by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel in Hollywood version, respectively, and piece together their present. Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Frozen 2 will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on November 22.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.