Maniesh Paul Turns 41: Smart Jodi to Nach Baliye, TV Shows Hosted by the JugJugg Jeeyo Actor

Actor and comedian Maniesh Paul is also known for his amazing skills as a host. Last seen in Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor’s JugJugg Jeeyo, Maniesh has hosted countless reality shows and the audience loves his comic timing. Be it Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa or the famous dance show Nach Baliye, we have seen him entertaining the audience like no one else on reality shows.

Maniesh was initially a Radio Jockey and also a VJ with Zee Music. He has also featured in daily soaps like Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai, Radha ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhaengi and more. That’s not all. Maniesh made his debut as a lead actor in Bollywood with Mickey Virus in 2013, after which he featured in another Bollywood movie – Tere Bin Laden 2.

He became a household name because of his great hosting skills. His last show as a host was Disney+Hotstar’s Smart Jodi.

On his birthday today, let’s take a look at the list of shows on which he has appeared as a host.

Smart Jodi

Maniesh Paul made each and every episode of this dance reality show super fun. He interacted with participants like a friend. The show had no judges because of its concept. Celebrity couples like Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, Monalisa and Vikraant Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina and Rahul Mahajan and Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Vidya were seen on the show. Nach Baliye 9

Nach Baliye has always shown the dancing potential of popular TV celebrity couples. Its season 9 was hosted by Maniesh Paul in 2019. His hosting skills and hilarious scripts added to the energy of the show. Dance India Dance L’il Masters

Maniesh also hosted the first season of Dance India Dance L’il Masters in 2010. DID has of sorts started the trend of reality dance shows and is still one of the top dancing reality shows in India. Manish played well with words on the show and made it super entertaining.

