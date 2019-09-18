Maniesh Paul Turns Makeup Man for Raveena Tandon After Fallout on Nach Baliye 9 Sets
In several images shared by entertainment websites, Maniesh Paul and Raveena Tandon seemed to have resolved their alleged fight.
Image of Maniesh Paul, Raveena Tandon, courtesy of Instagram
Only recently it was reported that popular event and TV show host Maniesh Paul and Raveena Tandon had a bitter spat among themselves. The reports claimed that Maniesh had made a face while looking at Raveena on the sets of Nach Baliye 9, which apparently upset the actress and brought the shooting to halt for about one hour.
Now, reports claim that all is seemingly well between the two as Maniesh was spotted holding up a mirror for Raveena like a makeup man while she was doing her touch up on the sets of Nach Baliye 9. The image shared by certain portals has Maniesh holding up a mirror for Raveena in between breaks and it seems like things are back to normal between the two celebrities.
In latest news from Nach Baliye 9, Pooja Bannerjee, who had entered the show with her husband Sandeep Sejwal, as wild card contestant had to quit the show following a severe injury. After the accident it is being reported that the couple will not be able to continue on the show.
Read: Nach Baliye 9: Pooja Banerjee Quits Show with Husband Sandeep Sejwal Due Severe Injury
Contestants who are among the strong contenders to win the show this year are Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Natasa Stankovic-Aly Goni, Nityami Shirke-Shantanu Maheshwari and Ridhimma-Sourabh Raaj Jain.
Produced by Salman Khan's banner, the show is judged by Ahmed Khan and Raveena and is hosted by Maniesh and Waluscha De Sousa. The show airs on Star Plus during weekends and is one of the most trending shows on TV currently.
