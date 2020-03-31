Maniesh Paul Urges People Not To Troll Celebs Who Haven't Donated: It's Their Wish

Maniesh Paul has urged people not to troll celebrities who haven't donated to the relief funds. The comedian recently announced Rs 20 Lakh donation to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In a live session, he said, "I have been saying many people are taking actors’ names who are not donating. It is their wish whether they want to donate or not. Please don’t troll or write mean comments.”

While many celebrities have come forward to do their bit, some have yet to donate. Among the top targets were Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Social media users have also been posting mean comments in posts of other actors who have yet make the announcements of their donation.

Maniesh, who is know for his comic timing, also shared that he would not prefer to joke about coronavirus.

"I refused to make fun of such a serious situation. Was told that this is the current topic and this will work. But I denied,” he said.

Various Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and Kapil Sharma have donated money to the PM relief fund, PM-CARES, with an aim to help the country amid the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 1071 on Monday, including 99 recoveries and 29 deaths.

Follow @News18Movies for more