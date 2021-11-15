Manikandan's Kadaisi Vivasayi to Have Ilaiyaraaja's Music; Film in Theatres Soon

Popular Tamil director Manikandan’s much-awaited comedy-drama Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer) starring actor Vijay Sethupathi will finally see a theatrical release.

The film, ready for release for quite some time now, has music by Ilaiyaraaja. The film is written, shot, directed, and produced by Manikandan himself.

Reportedly, the film was almost ready in December 2019, and the makers had also released a trailer, which caused huge interest among audiences but then the pandemic struck us and the release kept getting delayed.

The makers of the film had earlier also announced to release the film on OTT platform SonyLIV but the decision was cancelled owing to some reasons.

Talking about director Manikandan, he is known for his critically acclaimed films like Kaaka Muttai, Kuttrame Thandanai, and Aandavan Kattalai. The comedy-drama Kaaka Muttai, which was released in 2014, was highly praised and even went on to win National Awards.

The film is about an elderly farmer, who believes there’s is no lifestyle for him besides farming. The plot of the film revolves around a small village, where people decide to celebrate a festival for its deity, for which they need some rice that was grown on the village’s land, but soon they realize that no one is into farming there. So, they decide to go to the only farmer in the village. What happens after that is what the film is all about.

The role of the farmer in the film is played by Nallandi, a debutant with no experience in acting. The film’s lead actor Vijay Sethupathi has co-produced the film and will appear as a character called Ramaiah, a Muruga bhaktan. The film also features Yogi Babu in a pivotal role. Art direction is given by Thota Tharani.

