Manikarnika: Apurv Asrani Hints at Kangana's 'Hara-kiri'; Read Tweets

A star hijacking a film & running down the hard work of crew member/s is the worst form of hara-kiri there is. When affected filmmakers cannot control this & instead put on a facade of a ‘dignified silence’, they allow a monstrous ego to go on a rampage & eventually kill the film — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) September 1, 2018

Zero tolerance. From day one. If the actor refuses to abide by the contract, threaten/get legal intervention. I know many directors who have replaced tantrum throwing stars early on. And the studios have supported the courage & conviction of the maker. — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) September 1, 2018

If someone else is directing your film & you are unable to stop him/her, then just quit! Before your self esteem is eroded. Unless ofcourse you are greedy for a commercial ‘hit’ & are prepared to sacrifice your team. I think in the current hijacked film the director has bowed out — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) September 1, 2018

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is getting caught up in new controversies almost on a daily basis. First there were rumours of Kangana Ranaut taking over as the director of the film and now the news of Sonu Sood walking out of it. While Sonu's representative said that the actor disassociated himself from the period film owing to his prior commitment towards Rohit Shetty's Simmba, Kangana, the leading lady of the film, has claimed that he left the movie as he "refused to work under a woman director".Film writer Apurva Asrani is the latest Bollywood member to have waded into the fight after taking a sly dig at Kangana for "hijacking a film" and calling it the worst form of "hara-kiri". Asrani, who took to Twitter to take a dig at Kangana on Saturday, had earlier spoken about how the Queen actress took over the entire filming and the script of Simran, which released in 2017."A star hijacking a film and running down the hard work of crew member/s is the worst form of hara-kiri there is. When affected filmmakers cannot control this and instead put on a facade of a 'dignified silence', they allow a monstrous ego to go on a rampage and eventually kill the film," he tweeted.A user then asked: "But what is the choice?""Zero tolerance. From day one. If the actor refuses to abide by the contract, threaten/get legal intervention. I know many directors who have replaced tantrum throwing stars early on. And the studios have supported the courage and conviction of the maker," Asrani tweeted.As Manikarnika... director Krish became busy with another film, Kangana has stepped in to direct the patchwork of her movie, which tells the story of Rani Laxmibai.The writer then said that "If someone else is directing your film and you are unable to stop him/her, then just quit! Before your self-esteem is eroded. Unless of course you are greedy for a commercial 'hit' and are prepared to sacrifice your team. I think in the current hijacked film the director has bowed out."