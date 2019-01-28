English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manikarnika Vs Thackeray Weekend BO: Kangana's Film Packs a Solid Punch, Nawaz's Movie Picks Up Pace
Thackeray, meanwhile, has collected Rs 22.9 crore at the domestic box office in the first three days.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika.(Image: Zee Studio)
In spite of constant hiccups during its making and production, Kangana Ranaut’s directorial debut Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is faring excellently at the box office.
The film, which has also been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, has earned Rs 42.55 crore in India alone in the first three days of its release. It has raked in another Rs 11.03 crore in the international markets, including the UAE and the UK.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures on Monday. “#Manikarnika has an excellent weekend... Crosses ₹ 40 cr mark after a sluggish start [Day 1]... Kangana’s biggest opener... Delhi, NCR, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan have performed best... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr. Total: ₹ 42.55 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu,” he wrote.
“#Manikarnika crosses $ 1.55 mn [₹ 11.03 cr] from international markets... Key markets: North America: $ 559k UAE-GCC: $ 471k UK: $ 118k ANZ + Fiji: $ 137k North America and other territories still being updated. #Overseas,” he added.
Notably, dubbed in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Manikarnika opened in 2,900 screens across 50 countries.
Meanwhile, Thackeray, the bilingual biopic on the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, has collected Rs 22.9 crore in the first three days at the domestic box office. Directed by MNS leader Abhijit Panse and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role, the film released on January 25 alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The film, which has also been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, has earned Rs 42.55 crore in India alone in the first three days of its release. It has raked in another Rs 11.03 crore in the international markets, including the UAE and the UK.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures on Monday. “#Manikarnika has an excellent weekend... Crosses ₹ 40 cr mark after a sluggish start [Day 1]... Kangana’s biggest opener... Delhi, NCR, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan have performed best... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr. Total: ₹ 42.55 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu,” he wrote.
#Manikarnika has an excellent weekend... Crosses ₹ 40 cr mark after a sluggish start [Day 1]... Kangana’s biggest opener... Delhi, NCR, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan have performed best... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr. Total: ₹ 42.55 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2019
“#Manikarnika crosses $ 1.55 mn [₹ 11.03 cr] from international markets... Key markets: North America: $ 559k UAE-GCC: $ 471k UK: $ 118k ANZ + Fiji: $ 137k North America and other territories still being updated. #Overseas,” he added.
#Manikarnika crosses $ 1.55 mn [₹ 11.03 cr] from international markets... Key markets:— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2019
North America: $ 559k
UAE-GCC: $ 471k
UK: $ 118k
ANZ + Fiji: $ 137k
North America and other territories still being updated. #Overseas
Notably, dubbed in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Manikarnika opened in 2,900 screens across 50 countries.
Meanwhile, Thackeray, the bilingual biopic on the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, has collected Rs 22.9 crore in the first three days at the domestic box office. Directed by MNS leader Abhijit Panse and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role, the film released on January 25 alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika.
#Thackeray has a healthy weekend... #Marathi version is dominating with superb biz, while #Hindi version is best in #Maharashtra... Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr, Sun 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 22.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray Weekend BO: Kangana's Film Packs a Solid Punch, Nawaz's Movie Picks Up Pace
- New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV Joins Gurugram Police Fleet
- Sonam Kapoor Brings Back Charming Vintage Blazer & Bell Bottom Pants for 'Ek Ladki...' Promotions
- PUBG Lite Beta Goes Live as a Free-to-Play Game For PCs: Watch Video
- A Dad 'Rescued' His Dog's Favourite Toy and Has Left the Internet in Awe
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results