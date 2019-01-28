LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Manikarnika Vs Thackeray Weekend BO: Kangana's Film Packs a Solid Punch, Nawaz's Movie Picks Up Pace

Thackeray, meanwhile, has collected Rs 22.9 crore at the domestic box office in the first three days.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika.(Image: Zee Studio)
In spite of constant hiccups during its making and production, Kangana Ranaut’s directorial debut Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is faring excellently at the box office.

The film, which has also been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, has earned Rs 42.55 crore in India alone in the first three days of its release. It has raked in another Rs 11.03 crore in the international markets, including the UAE and the UK.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures on Monday. “#Manikarnika has an excellent weekend... Crosses ₹ 40 cr mark after a sluggish start [Day 1]... Kangana’s biggest opener... Delhi, NCR, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan have performed best... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr. Total: ₹ 42.55 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu,” he wrote.




“#Manikarnika crosses $ 1.55 mn [₹ 11.03 cr] from international markets... Key markets: North America: $ 559k UAE-GCC: $ 471k UK: $ 118k ANZ + Fiji: $ 137k North America and other territories still being updated. #Overseas,” he added.




Notably, dubbed in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Manikarnika opened in 2,900 screens across 50 countries. 

Meanwhile, Thackeray, the bilingual biopic on the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, has collected Rs 22.9 crore in the first three days at the domestic box office. Directed by MNS leader Abhijit Panse and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role, the film released on January 25 alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika.




Follow @News18Movies for more.


