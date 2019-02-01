English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manikarnika Co-director Krish: I'm Curious to Know Who'll Work With Kangana After This
The battle between director Krish and actress Kangana Ranaut on who has directed more of the film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' continues.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika.(Image: Zee Studio)
Mumbai: The battle between director Krish and actress Kangana Ranaut on who has directed more of the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi continues.
While the actress/aspiring director is holidaying in Germany, her sister Rangoli has taken off on Krish accusing him of trying to take mileage from the film after it‘s a hit.
"I could also say the same thing about Rangoli," shot back Krish.
"Isn't she trying to make mileage of the film? I don't need this kind of publicity. Nor do I need an endorsement of my abilities from either Kangana or her sister. 'Manikarnika...' is my ninth film. I've made lavish costume dramas in the past. I will make them again.
"But I am curious to know who will work with Kangana after the kind of reputation she has acquired for undermining the director and taking over a project."
Krish said he is done with claims on how much of the film he has shot.
"Kangana's sister decided Kangana has shot 70 per cent of 'Manikarnika...'. Just how she came to that percentage I don't know. She simply picked ‘70' and took off from there. The entire team knows how much of the film I've shot. If she continues making these claims I'll have to send her copies of my earlier films. I am not a novice to filmmaking."
The N.T.R: Kathanayakudu director compared his experience of working with Kangana and actress Vidya Balan.
"Both are very talented Bollywood actresses. But while one brings positivity and sunshine on the sets, the other brings gloom and anxiety on the sets whenever she appears."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
