After Krish, Writer Apurva Asrani Calls Kangana Ranaut 'Insecure', Says 'Her Game is Brutal'
The storm surrounding Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi refuses to die down.
Apurva had alleged that Kangana tried to discredit his work in Simran. He had also showed his dissent in the fact that the actress' credit of 'additional dialogue and story writer' appeared before the main writer's credit in the film's teaser. In an interview with SpotboyE, Krish also said that he didn't know "how Kangana can sleep well by taking the first credit in direction (in Manikarnika) when she does not deserve it."
Sharing the clip of Krish's interview on his Twitter handle, Apurva tweeted, "What's going to hurt more brother Krish is that she will run a vicious smear campaign to destroy your credibility."
Calling Kangana an "insecure", Apurva further claimed, just like Manikarnika, she made Simran all about her, too, by "deleting other actors lines".
"I wrote #Simran with a passion similar to the man in the video. But an insecure #KanganaRanaut started deleting other actors lines on set & made it about her. Krish explains in frustration how she cut out historical characters from #Manikarnika too," Apurva tweeted.
Apurva also took a dig at Simran director Hansal Mehta for not standing up for him at the time.
"Hansal Mehta, THIS is the mindf*** you & Kangana put me through on Simran which led me to a breakdown. If you had the courage to stand up then, we could have weathered many more storms together. I salute Krish's courage & goodness, especially when he talks of his team. #catharsis."
Actress Pooja Bhatt has come out in Krish and Apurva's support, saying "this is so wrong on every level."
"This is not the industry I was born to and not the industry I wish to inherit. Eventually it is credit we work for... money comes & money goes... the first rule of filmmaking is to acknowledge people’s contribution," Pooja tweeted.
To which, Apurva replied, "Her game is brutal. She first plays the victim & wins your trust. You give your all, sacrifice all other work, because she seems lovely. Then when you're ready with a film you nurtured/created, she has you thrown out. Then she uses the press & trolls to character assasinate you."
Manikarnika has been in the news ever since actor Sonu Sood decided to opt out of the project, citing an unspecified scheduling conflict. His exit from the project raised a lot of eyebrows when Kangana claimed that the reason why he pulled out of the project was because he "refused to work under a woman director". Soon after, Krish also walked out of the the film. Post his exit, Kangana took over the directing duties.
