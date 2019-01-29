After Krish, Writer Apurva Asrani Calls Kangana Ranaut 'Insecure', Says 'Her Game is Brutal'

Whats going to hurt more brother Krish is that she will run a vicious smear campaign to destroy your credibility. And worse, a large section of the media, esp the pseudo feminists, will ignore your story like they did when Ketan Mehta & then I claimed she hijacked our films. Sad. https://t.co/QukNkY0odY — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) January 28, 2019

This is painful, yet cathartic. I wrote #Simran with a passion similar to the man in the video. But an insecure #KanganaRanaut started deleting other actors lines on set & made it about her. Krish explains in frustration how she cut out historical characters from #Manikarnika too https://t.co/mgqcbEWFLu — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) January 28, 2019

This is so wrong... on every level... this is not the industry I was born to and not the industry I wish to inherit. Eventually it is credit we work for... money comes & money goes... the first rule of filmmaking is to acknowledge people’s contribution. 🙏 https://t.co/DhpYCTLTUs — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 28, 2019

Her game is brutal. She first plays the victim & wins your trust. You give your all, sacrifice all other work, because she seems lovely. Then when you're ready with a film you nurtured/created, she has you thrown out. Then she uses the press & trolls to character assasinate you. https://t.co/TehVA7NyGR — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) January 28, 2019