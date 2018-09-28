GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut Refuses to Take Credit for Co-Directing the Film?

Manikarnika is expected to release on January 25, 2019.

Updated:September 28, 2018, 3:35 PM IST
Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut Refuses to Take Credit for Co-Directing the Film?
Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s 2017 film Simran. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Creating controversies ever since it was first announced, there is no silencing the noise around Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

After filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi abandoned the ambitious project midway, Kangana stepped in to fulfill the directorial duties. However, according to a recent Pinkvilla report, despite her contribution, the 31-year-old actor has refused to take credit as the period film’s co-director.

"Kangana re-shot portions of Manikarnika over a 45-day schedule. She did it out of her sheer love for the subject. When the studio asked her if she would take credit for it, she turned down their offer saying that it was her responsibility to ensure the film turns out well," an unnamed source told Pinkvilla.



Manikarnika has been mired in controversy ever since it went on floors. First, Krish reportedly left the film midway because of Kangana’s excessive interference. Then actor Sonu Sood — who was playing a pivotal role in the Rani Laxmibai biopic— also left the project, citing Kangana’s incompetence as a director.

Then because of delays and reshoots, the film’s budget, which was earlier estimated to be Rs. 60 crore, was reportedly escalated to Rs. 125 crore. This resulted in the sacking of Zee Studios business head Sujay Kutty, who had greenlit the project.

Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame, Manikarnika also stars Ankita Lokhande and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles.

Originally slated to release later this year, Manikarnika is now expected to hit theatres on January 25, 2019.
