English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut Refuses to Take Credit for Co-Directing the Film?
Manikarnika is expected to release on January 25, 2019.
Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s 2017 film Simran. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Loading...
Creating controversies ever since it was first announced, there is no silencing the noise around Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
After filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi abandoned the ambitious project midway, Kangana stepped in to fulfill the directorial duties. However, according to a recent Pinkvilla report, despite her contribution, the 31-year-old actor has refused to take credit as the period film’s co-director.
"Kangana re-shot portions of Manikarnika over a 45-day schedule. She did it out of her sheer love for the subject. When the studio asked her if she would take credit for it, she turned down their offer saying that it was her responsibility to ensure the film turns out well," an unnamed source told Pinkvilla.
Manikarnika has been mired in controversy ever since it went on floors. First, Krish reportedly left the film midway because of Kangana’s excessive interference. Then actor Sonu Sood — who was playing a pivotal role in the Rani Laxmibai biopic— also left the project, citing Kangana’s incompetence as a director.
Then because of delays and reshoots, the film’s budget, which was earlier estimated to be Rs. 60 crore, was reportedly escalated to Rs. 125 crore. This resulted in the sacking of Zee Studios business head Sujay Kutty, who had greenlit the project.
Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame, Manikarnika also stars Ankita Lokhande and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles.
Originally slated to release later this year, Manikarnika is now expected to hit theatres on January 25, 2019.
After filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi abandoned the ambitious project midway, Kangana stepped in to fulfill the directorial duties. However, according to a recent Pinkvilla report, despite her contribution, the 31-year-old actor has refused to take credit as the period film’s co-director.
"Kangana re-shot portions of Manikarnika over a 45-day schedule. She did it out of her sheer love for the subject. When the studio asked her if she would take credit for it, she turned down their offer saying that it was her responsibility to ensure the film turns out well," an unnamed source told Pinkvilla.
Manikarnika has been mired in controversy ever since it went on floors. First, Krish reportedly left the film midway because of Kangana’s excessive interference. Then actor Sonu Sood — who was playing a pivotal role in the Rani Laxmibai biopic— also left the project, citing Kangana’s incompetence as a director.
Then because of delays and reshoots, the film’s budget, which was earlier estimated to be Rs. 60 crore, was reportedly escalated to Rs. 125 crore. This resulted in the sacking of Zee Studios business head Sujay Kutty, who had greenlit the project.
Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame, Manikarnika also stars Ankita Lokhande and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles.
Originally slated to release later this year, Manikarnika is now expected to hit theatres on January 25, 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo's Lawyers Call Rape Allegations 'Blatantly Illegal', Threaten Legal Action
- Facebook Says Security Breach Allowed Hackers to Control Accounts of 50 Million Users
- Motivated Kerala Blasters Hoping to Rustle Well-balanced ATK in ISL 2018 Opener
- Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Twinkle Khanna Stand Up for Tanushree Dutta
- Renault Lodgy Gets Zero Star in Global NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating, Company Issues Clarification
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...