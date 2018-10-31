English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut will Share the Director’s Credit with Krish?
Manikarnika celebrates the extraordinary story of the queen of Jhansi's strength, passion and courage as she leads India’s fight for independence.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika.(Image: Zee Studio)
Kangana Ranaut will share the director’s credit with Krish in her ambitious film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The actor, who took the baton from Krish earlier this year, is currently giving the film a final touch. Kangana and Krish parted ways due to creative differences in July.
Mid-Day has quoted a source saying, “Kangana helmed the 45-day schedule that included the re-shoot of several key parts of the drama. Not just that, after she returned from the US earlier this week, she was thoroughly involved in the editing process along with Rameshwar Bhagat. She is overseeing the VFX work, the music and the final cut as well, all of which are the director's responsibilities. Kangana also cut short the first schedule of Panga to accommodate the post-production of Manikarnika.”
Kamal Jain, producer of Manikarnika, has confirmed the news to Mid-Day. He said, “The film is finally looking exactly the way we had envisioned it. Kangana is a perfectionist who headlined every department. We are happy with what she has done and it would be unfair to not give her credit where it's due.”
Manikarnika celebrates the extraordinary story of the queen of Jhansi's strength, passion and courage as she leads India’s fight for independence. The film also features Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi and Ankita Lokhande.
Manikarnika will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.
