Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut's Film Is On Downward Spiral, Crosses Rs 50 Crore On Day 5
Despite a decent opening at the box office, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika has managed to earn only Rs 50 crore in 5 days.
The first poster of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Manikarnika.
After a satisfactory opening at the box office earning Rs 8.75 crore on Day 1, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi doubled its earnings on Day 2. It's box office collections on Saturday were Rs 18.10 crore.
The film might have benefited from the Republic Day weekend, but the decline in revenue began on Sunday, with collections amounting to Rs 15.70 crore. Monday was even more dismal as figures plummeted to Rs 5.10 crore.
The film has managed to earn Rs 50 crore in 5 days. The film earned Rs 4.75 crore on Tuesday, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 52.40 crore.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures on Twitter.
The collections are on a downward spiral despite Manikarnika facing little competition from any other movie. Its only rival, Thackeray, while doing well in Maharashtra, hasn't affected its business in other parts of the country.
Co-directed by Kangana and Krish Jagarlamudi, Manikarnika also stars Ankita Lokhande, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Richard Keep, Suresh Oberoi and Danny Denzongpa among others.
The film has been in the news after Krish named Kangana as the real reason why he abruptly exited the period drama, accusing her of not giving him enough credit for directing the film.
“I don’t know how Kangana can sleep well by taking the first credit in direction when she does not deserve it,” he said in a recent interview.
Krish also claimed that Kangana wanted Sonu Sood’s character to be killed off in the first half, itself which led to big arguments between the actress and him.
#Manikarnika crosses ₹ 50 cr... Despite positive feedback, the biz is clearly divided: Some circuits holding well, some aren’t... Weekend 2 crucial... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 52.40 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
