Manikarnika Early Reviews: Twitter is Impressed by Kangana Ranaut Film, Calls It a 'Masterpiece'

#OneWordReview…#Manikarnika: POWERFUL.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Inspiring movie that has scale and soul... Kangana, take a bow. You’re terrific... First half could be tighter. Second half awe inspiring... Climax brilliant... Power, pride, patriotism - this has it all. #ManikarnikaReview pic.twitter.com/MLRnjBewws — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2019

#Manikarnika

One Word Review : Masterpiece.

Manikarnika only belongs to Kangana ranaut. Award winning performance by her & direction is just brilliant. Goosebumps guaranteed for sure. BGM, dialogues, Music, Screenplay = Everything is just perfect.

BLOCKBUSTER! 🌟🌟🌟🌟💫4.5/5 pic.twitter.com/Nd0RASw5hf — SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) January 24, 2019

Just saw #Manikarnika in UAE first show, outstanding, phenomenal and brilliant performance #kangnaRanaut,best historic movie seen,superb direction, amazing songs, great dialogues,emotions and deshbhakti at the top ,must must watch , will bag all the wards🎉🎊 — Reena Gupta (@versatilecolor) January 24, 2019

#Manikarnika

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

One Word Review: Outstanding#KanganaRanaut delivered a top-notch, award winning performance, she was highly impactful in every scene. BGM, Screenplay, Dialogues, everything was impressive. It's a must watch!#ManikarnikaReview @ZeeStudios_ — Uzair Anser Sheikh ✪ (@uzair_reviews) January 24, 2019

Speech-less! It will take a while for the extreme rush of emotions to settle down after watching this GEM #Manikarnika

Kangana puts up such a marvellous act that after a point it's difficult to differentiate between Rani Laxmibai & herself.

BOOK YOUR TICKETS! #ManikarnikaReview — N J🌟💥 (@Nilzrav) January 24, 2019

What a awesome movie manikarnika. Hats off to @KanganaRanautFC — Vikas Verma (@verma083) January 25, 2019

Director from Telugu film industry @DirKrish sir 2019 started with a blockbuster hit movie in Hindi movie... So proud to be moment for TFI fans #ManikarnikaReview #Manikarnika #KanganaRanaut terrific performance.. — Jr NTR (@kvkrishna9999) January 25, 2019

After braving protests and numerous controversies, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi hits theatres today. The film, which captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai and her fight against the British, courted controversy over "wrongly" depicting historical facts.The film, which is releasing alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray, also features Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Danny Denzongappa and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. The film has been written by Baahubali writer K V Vijayendra Prasad.If initial reviews are anything to go by, the audience seems impressed with Kangana's performance in the film. In his one word review, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has called the film "powerful" and rated it 3.5/5.He further tweeted: "Inspiring movie that has scale and soul... Kangana, take a bow. You're terrific... First half could be tighter. Second half awe-inspiring... Climax brilliant... Power, pride, patriotism - this has it all. #ManikarnikaReview." (sic)One user wrote, "Just saw #Manikarnika in UAE first show, outstanding, phenomenal and brilliant performance #kangnaRanaut, best historic movie," while another said, "Manikarnika only belongs to Kangana ranaut. Award winning performance by her & direction is just brilliant."We have compiled a few early reactions to the film. Take a look: