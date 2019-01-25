LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Manikarnika Early Reviews: Twitter is Impressed by Kangana Ranaut Film, Calls It a 'Masterpiece'

After braving protests and numerous controversies, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi hits theatres today.

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2019, 7:44 AM IST
Manikarnika Early Reviews: Twitter is Impressed by Kangana Ranaut Film, Calls It a 'Masterpiece'
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika.
After braving protests and numerous controversies, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi hits theatres today. The film, which captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai and her fight against the British, courted controversy over "wrongly" depicting historical facts.

The film, which is releasing alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray, also features Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Danny Denzongappa and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. The film has been written by Baahubali writer K V Vijayendra Prasad.

If initial reviews are anything to go by, the audience seems impressed with Kangana's performance in the film. In his one word review, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has called the film "powerful" and rated it 3.5/5.

He further tweeted: "Inspiring movie that has scale and soul... Kangana, take a bow. You’re terrific... First half could be tighter. Second half awe-inspiring... Climax brilliant... Power, pride, patriotism - this has it all. #ManikarnikaReview." (sic)




One user wrote, "Just saw #Manikarnika in UAE first show, outstanding, phenomenal and brilliant performance #kangnaRanaut, best historic movie," while another said, "Manikarnika only belongs to Kangana ranaut. Award winning performance by her & direction is just brilliant."

We have compiled a few early reactions to the film. Take a look:




















Read full article
