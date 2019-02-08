English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Inki Vaat Laga Dungi, Says Kangana Ranaut As She Swears to 'Expose' Each & Everyone in Bollywood
Actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said people from the Hindi film industry have ganged up against her for calling them out on 'nepotism'.
Image credits: Viral Bhayani
Actor Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack on the people from the Hindi film industry for allegedly ganging up against her. The actor, who was at an event of her latest release Manikarnika, was asked about the lack of support to her during the film's promotions.
"How will it benefit me? I've already won 3-4 national awards. At the age of 31, I am a filmmaker. Khud ko hi promote kar le bohot badi baat hai (it would be a big deal if they can promote themselves)," she said.
"Is Rani of Jhansi my aunt? She's as much mine as she's yours. Then why are these people scared? They are worried just because I spoke on nepotism? They have formed a gang: 'Why did she speak on nepotism?" Kangana added.
The actor had sparked a debate on nepotism when she appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan two years ago and started a war of words with the filmmaker after she called him the "flagbearer of nepotism" for launching star kids.
"They have all gathered together, like a classroom where 59 have ganged up against one, trying to bully one. How will you feel if someone did that? Aren't they ashamed? Some of them are my grandfather's age. They are after me. Don't they feel ashamed that it's not about me. I don't even want to work with them and I've said that often," she said.
The actor said Manikarnika was for the next generation and the film wasn't about Kangana. "What Bollywood is doing, the planning and plotting, one thing is for sure, earlier I used to call them out for sexism, nepotism or pay disparity, but now I'll be after them. 'Inki vaat laga dugi'. I'll expose each and every one. They have asked for trouble by ganging up against me," she added.
With PTI inputs
