If Kangana Continues to Threaten Us, We Won't Let Her Walk Freely in Maharashtra: Karni Sena

Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai and her fight against the British.

Updated:January 21, 2019, 8:02 AM IST
If Kangana Continues to Threaten Us, We Won't Let Her Walk Freely in Maharashtra: Karni Sena
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika.(Image: Zee Studio)
Days after Kangana Ranaut claimed that if Karni Sena doesn't stop harassing her over her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, she'd "destroy" them, Ajay Singh Sengar, president of Maharashtra Karni Sena, has threatened to burn the actress' film sets.

According to reports, the Maharashtra wing of the Karni Sena protested against the film on Thursday alleging that the period drama "alludes to Rani Laxmibai's relationship with a British officer". The reports also said Karni Sena is opposed to the film showing the queen dancing to a special number, saying it is against tradition. They asked the makers of the film to show them the movie before its release.

"If she continues to threaten the members of our outfit, we will not let her walk freely in Maharashtra and will burn her film sets," Sengar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Kangana is determined to fight against the Karni Sena, who have allegedly threatened protests if Manikarnika is not screened for the outfit before theatrical release.

In a recently released statement, the actress said, "Four historians have certified 'Manikarnika'. We have got censor certificate as well. Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me. If they don't stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them."

However, Karni Sena national spokesperson and ex-major Dr Himanshu claimed they were not involved in the protests against Manikarnika.

Denying reports about the outfit opposing the period drama, Himanshu said Karni Sena's name is being used for vested interests.

"We are not opposing 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' till we don't have anything substantial from the family, region or the community," Himanshu told IANS over the phone.

The film, also featuring Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi and Jisshu Sengupta, will release this Friday.


