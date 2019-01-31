BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
Manikarnika Row: Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut's Sister Engage in Twitter Spat, Share WhatsApp Chats
The fallout between Kangana Ranaut and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi over Manikarnika is getting hideous day after day.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika.
She wrote, "Here is the proof Kangana clearly asked u to come & see the film on 6th December, would u please explain this."
Here is the proof kangana clearly asked u to come & see the film on 6th December, would u please explain this .... ?? @DirKrish pic.twitter.com/bxRCQkBidn— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019
As a response, Krish wrote, "I never thought I've to defend my ability of film making based on the manipulations and lies of one person. @Rangoli_A these messages were ur sister's words about me when I've questioned her about the credit and the damage she is doing to the movie."
I never thought I've to defend my ability of film making based on the manipulations and lies of one person. @Rangoli_A these messages were ur sister's words about me ehen I've questioned her about the credit and the damage she is doing to the movie.— Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019
His another tweet read, "I'm confidently saying that everything Kangana has written on those whats app messages when I've questioned her, are complete lies and pre prepared, as she has foreseen that this day will come."
I'm confidently saying that everything Kangana has written on those whats app messages when I've questioned her, are complete lies and pre prepared, as she has foreseen that this day will come.— Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019
In addition, he posted screenshots of his WhatsApp chats with crew members of Manikarnika, who support his claims that he shot more than half of the film. Sharing the editor's chat he tweeted, "This is from the editor who edited n later replaced.. the question is not about who shot how much., but its about proceess which everything has been done with ulterior motive n with a poor taste. Pls realise ur lies r making things worse."
The person who saw both d versions mentioned that Ive done 85% n now the techinican who worked on ground told this. pic.twitter.com/vkM6mOiHSM— Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019
This is from the editor who edited n later replaced.. the question is not about who shot how much., but its about proceess which everything has been done with ulterior motive n with a poor taste. Pls realise ur lies r making things worse pic.twitter.com/QeA5aCDWtS— Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019
These r the future film makers I came out n spoke for, so that they wont face these humiliations.. pic.twitter.com/YV4YoAmrYm— Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019
Calling Krish liar and opportunist, Kangana's sister claimed that the actress is very disturbed by the allegations and public attack.
Please go to the producer @KamalJain_TheKJ @ZeeStudios_ they r the right people to answer your questions!! You think as if it’s Kangana’s own studio and she can do whatever she wants 🙄 @DirKrish https://t.co/OOQQSj8zqk— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019
Your team never worked with Kangana she had her own camera and AD team, which is credited separately in the film also...like we said you had completed the film from which only 30 percent is used ( which is not shot by you solo but shot by Nick) ..so they all can go bla bla ..🙏🏻 https://t.co/khuwyfTTbH— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019
I mean really when producer saying that Kangana has shot 70 percent then why u goin to some technician who was there for few portions . And moreover I have asked u openly to go to Rameshwaram ( editor ) and just clear everything plsss @DirKrish https://t.co/vVs7mNgxAm— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019
Meanwhile, after a satisfactory opening at the box office earning Rs 8.75 crore on Day 1, the collections are on a downward spiral despite Manikarnika facing little competition from any other movie. The film has managed to earn Rs 50 crore in 5 days. Its only rival, Thackeray, while doing well in Maharashtra, hasn't affected its business in other parts of the country.
