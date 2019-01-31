LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
3-min read

Manikarnika Row: Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut's Sister Engage in Twitter Spat, Share WhatsApp Chats

The fallout between Kangana Ranaut and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi over Manikarnika is getting hideous day after day.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2019, 9:41 AM IST
Manikarnika Row: Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut's Sister Engage in Twitter Spat, Share WhatsApp Chats
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika.
The fallout between Kangana Ranaut and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi over Manikarnika is getting hideous day after day. On Wednesday, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter sharing screenshots of Kangana's chat with the director wherein she's asking him to have a look at the film before making assumptions about it.

She wrote, "Here is the proof Kangana clearly asked u to come & see the film on 6th December, would u please explain this."




As a response, Krish wrote, "I never thought I've to defend my ability of film making based on the manipulations and lies of one person. @Rangoli_A these messages were ur sister's words about me when I've questioned her about the credit and the damage she is doing to the movie."




His another tweet read, "I'm confidently saying that everything Kangana has written on those whats app messages when I've questioned her, are complete lies and pre prepared, as she has foreseen that this day will come."




In addition, he posted screenshots of his WhatsApp chats with crew members of Manikarnika, who support his claims that he shot more than half of the film. Sharing the editor's chat he tweeted, "This is from the editor who edited n later replaced.. the question is not about who shot how much., but its about proceess which everything has been done with ulterior motive n with a poor taste. Pls realise ur lies r making things worse."










Calling Krish liar and opportunist, Kangana's sister claimed that the actress is very disturbed by the allegations and public attack.










Meanwhile, after a satisfactory opening at the box office earning Rs 8.75 crore on Day 1, the collections are on a downward spiral despite Manikarnika facing little competition from any other movie. The film has managed to earn Rs 50 crore in 5 days. Its only rival, Thackeray, while doing well in Maharashtra, hasn't affected its business in other parts of the country.


