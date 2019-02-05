English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manikarnika Row: Why is He Maligning the Film? Kangana Launches Fresh Attack on Sonu Sood
The storm surrounding Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' refuses to die down.
The storm surrounding Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi refuses to die down. After hitting back at film's co-director Krish over credit controversy, Kangana has taken a dig at actor Sonu Sood who had opted out of Manikarnika citing an unspecified scheduling conflict.
His exit from the project raised many eyebrows when Kangana claimed that the reason why he pulled out of the project was because he "refused to work under a woman director".
Just a couple of days before the release of Manikarnika, Sonu had said that "Not being a part of Manikarnika... will always bother me. I will always miss that whole experience of shooting for the film because the film was very special to me." He also expressed doubts about working with Kangana again saying that "we both are demanding."
Responding to that, Kangana told Indian Express, "Sonu Sood is not allowed to talk about the project. He should not be speaking about the film as his contract was terminated. He doesn't hold any sort of participation in the film. Why is he maligning the film? So, these people have deep rooted agendas. The worst is that they are claiming to be a part of the film. It is shocking how people can exploit the situation. However, it is a time to celebrate for us as the film has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide."
Meanwhile, Manikarnika has witnessed a decent growth on day 10 as it collected Rs 6.75 crore. Its current total stands at Rs 76.75 crore domestically.
Manikarnika captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai and her fight against the British. The film also features Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongappa and Suresh Oberoi in key roles.
