Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
1-min read

Manikarnika Row: Why is He Maligning the Film? Kangana Launches Fresh Attack on Sonu Sood

The storm surrounding Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' refuses to die down.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2019, 7:55 AM IST
The storm surrounding Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi refuses to die down. After hitting back at film's co-director Krish over credit controversy, Kangana has taken a dig at actor Sonu Sood who had opted out of Manikarnika citing an unspecified scheduling conflict.

His exit from the project raised many eyebrows when Kangana claimed that the reason why he pulled out of the project was because he "refused to work under a woman director".

Just a couple of days before the release of Manikarnika, Sonu had said that "Not being a part of Manikarnika... will always bother me. I will always miss that whole experience of shooting for the film because the film was very special to me." He also expressed doubts about working with Kangana again saying that "we both are demanding."

Responding to that, Kangana told Indian Express, "Sonu Sood is not allowed to talk about the project. He should not be speaking about the film as his contract was terminated. He doesn't hold any sort of participation in the film. Why is he maligning the film? So, these people have deep rooted agendas. The worst is that they are claiming to be a part of the film. It is shocking how people can exploit the situation. However, it is a time to celebrate for us as the film has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide."

Meanwhile, Manikarnika has witnessed a decent growth on day 10 as it collected Rs 6.75 crore. Its current total stands at Rs 76.75 crore domestically.

Manikarnika captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai and her fight against the British. The film also features Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongappa and Suresh Oberoi in key roles.

