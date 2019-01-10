English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manikarnika Song Vijayi Bhava: Watch Kangana Ranaut Train Her Army for the Big Battle
Watch the video of Manikarnika’s new song Vijayi Bhava here.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika.
Ahead of their film’s release, team Manikarnika released its first song Vijayi Bhava on Wednesday.
Celebrating courage, grit and patriotism, the song shows Ranaut training her people—both men and women—for the battle against the East India Company to protect her homeland Jhansi. Along with Ranaut, the 2.41-minute video also features actors Ankita Lokhande and Danny Denzongpa.
Written by CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Vijayi Bhava has been sung by Shankar Mahadevan and has the voices of Prajakta Shukre, Shrinidhi Ghatate, Ravi Mishra, Mani Mahadevan and Mohammed Arshad in its gripping chorus.
On composing Manikarnika’s music, Mahadevan said at the film’s music launch in Mumbai on Wednesday, “In any musician’s career, a film like Manikarnika becomes a landmark dream project, which is challenging and musically enriching at the same time.
“I think we have been lucky enough to be offered projects like these and even after 50 years we can look back and say that we were proud ones to create music for this historic epic. The songs have got musical depth, lot of melody and emotion of patriotism. It is indeed a proud moment for us.”
Slated to release on January 25, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray, the biopic on the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. About it Ranaut said, “Neither anyone told us to postpone the release date nor there was any kind of pressure on us. No one even approached us. So we are very happy that we have a sort of a big window, there is a vacation around."
Watch the song here:
