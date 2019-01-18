English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manikarnika: Special Screening of Kangana Ranaut-starrer to be Held for President Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday will attend a special screening of Kangana Ranaut-fronted 'Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday will attend a special screening of Kangana Ranaut-fronted Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The period drama will be screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.
Members of the film's cast and crew of the film among others will also be present.
"Rani Lakshmi Bai is a national hero. Our entire team is really looking forward to present 'Manikarnika', a story about Rani Lakshmi Bai's strength and bravery for an independent India, to the most important entity of the Republic of India, our Hon'ble President," Kangana said in a statement.
Zee Studios' Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi has been directed by Krish and Kangana.
Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said the team is honoured to have the president watch the film before its theatrical release.
The film also features Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Danny Denzongappa and Jisshu Sengupta.
Manikarnika is scheduled to release on January 25 and will clash with Thackeray at the box office.
