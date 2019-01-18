LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Manikarnika: Special Screening of Kangana Ranaut-starrer to be Held for President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday will attend a special screening of Kangana Ranaut-fronted 'Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2019, 8:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Manikarnika: Special Screening of Kangana Ranaut-starrer to be Held for President Ram Nath Kovind
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika.
Loading...
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday will attend a special screening of Kangana Ranaut-fronted Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The period drama will be screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

Members of the film's cast and crew of the film among others will also be present.

"Rani Lakshmi Bai is a national hero. Our entire team is really looking forward to present 'Manikarnika', a story about Rani Lakshmi Bai's strength and bravery for an independent India, to the most important entity of the Republic of India, our Hon'ble President," Kangana said in a statement.

Zee Studios' Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi has been directed by Krish and Kangana.

Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said the team is honoured to have the president watch the film before its theatrical release.

The film also features Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Danny Denzongappa and Jisshu Sengupta.

Manikarnika is scheduled to release on January 25 and will clash with Thackeray at the box office.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram