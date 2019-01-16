English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yes, I'm in Love: 'Manikarnika' Star Ankita Lokhande Confirms Dating Vicky Jain
It is said that Ankita and Vicky met on the sets of a popular TV show 'Pavitra Rishta'.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Ankita Lokhande
Loading...
Recently, a media portal reported that actress Ankita Lokhande, who is about to make her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika, is all set to tie the knot with her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Jain.
Apparently, the families of the rumoured couple know about them and they have been talking about the wedding preparations. The two have neither addressed their relationship nor talked about their marriage though. It is said that Ankita and Vicky met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. The actress has been spotted with the Mumbai-based businessman on several occasions after that.
In an interview with Bombay Times, Ankita finally cleared the air surrounding her impending marriage. Although she said she had no plans to getting married anytime soon, she did confess that she's in love.
"If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can't say anything right now, but there are no such plans yet. I am just focusing on work at the moment," she said.
Speaking of Vicky, she said, “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right.”
Asked about her idea of love and relationship and marriage, Ankita said, "Love is really important for me, because I believe in it. Relationships are very important, because that's the bond you share with someone and that's how love grows between people. Marriage has always been my dream. I have always wanted to get married. But at this point, my priorities have changed. I am really looking forward to more films."
Ankita previously dated actor Sushant Singh Rajput for over six years before they called it quits in 2016. They worked together on Pavitra Rishta and garnered huge appreciation for their on-screen chemistry.
Follow @news18movies for more
Apparently, the families of the rumoured couple know about them and they have been talking about the wedding preparations. The two have neither addressed their relationship nor talked about their marriage though. It is said that Ankita and Vicky met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. The actress has been spotted with the Mumbai-based businessman on several occasions after that.
In an interview with Bombay Times, Ankita finally cleared the air surrounding her impending marriage. Although she said she had no plans to getting married anytime soon, she did confess that she's in love.
"If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can't say anything right now, but there are no such plans yet. I am just focusing on work at the moment," she said.
Speaking of Vicky, she said, “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right.”
Asked about her idea of love and relationship and marriage, Ankita said, "Love is really important for me, because I believe in it. Relationships are very important, because that's the bond you share with someone and that's how love grows between people. Marriage has always been my dream. I have always wanted to get married. But at this point, my priorities have changed. I am really looking forward to more films."
Ankita previously dated actor Sushant Singh Rajput for over six years before they called it quits in 2016. They worked together on Pavitra Rishta and garnered huge appreciation for their on-screen chemistry.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- School Kids May Now Have Artificial Intelligence as a Subject, How Ready Are We?
- Apple iPhone XI 2019 Renders Shows Horizontally Aligned Triple Camera: Everything You Need to Know
- Iconic Yezdi 250 Motorcycle Modified to Get Bobber Style, Retains Retro Character
- In Pics: Katrina, Jacqueline, Karan Johar Have a Blast at Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday Bash
- A German Court Throws out Qualcomm's Latest Patent Case Against Apple
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results