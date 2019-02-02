LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Krish Should Cast Sonu As Villain, Mishti As Lead Star & Hire Apurva as Writer for His Next: Kangana

Actress-director Kangana Ranaut feels it is wrong of Krish to accuse her of taking away his credit from 'Manikarnika'.

IANS

Updated:February 2, 2019, 2:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Krish Should Cast Sonu As Villain, Mishti As Lead Star & Hire Apurva as Writer for His Next: Kangana
Image: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
Actress-director Kangana Ranaut feels it is wrong of Krish to accuse her of taking away his credit from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and says he will get nothing out of it.

Krish, who co-directed Manikarnika, is upset as Kangana had claimed that she had directed 70 per cent of the film.

"He (Krish) has been credited for his work in the film and it is very incorrect on his part to say something like that. If he has any issues with the film, then he should talk to the producers and should not attack me for that reason," Kangana said.

"He should prove whatever he is saying. Nothing will come out of it if he will keep talking about it in the media," she added.

The actress opened up about the controversy to the media as she stepped out of the airport here on Friday.

Manikarnika captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai. Kangana essays the role of Rani Lakshmibai.

The actress said: "Fortunately or unfortunately, I have directed the film. All important decisions regarding the film were taken by me. So, I just want to make one thing clear that this film has been released and nothing can happen now."

The "Queen" star is confident that her next directorial will be better than the period drama.

"People are saying that we want lead roles in the film. I just want to tell them that work hard for that. They will not get anything by crying in public. They should earn their place. Today, I have become a filmmaker on my own credibility. I will once again direct a film and it will be better than 'Manikarnika'"

The actress also expressed her viewpoint on the remarks made by Mishti Chakraborty, who said that she is "hugely disappointed" to see the final screen time given to her character in "Manikarnika..."; Sonu Sood who had to walk out of the project due to date issues; Apurva Asrani who also blamed Kangana for taking his credit from "Simran".

"I would suggest Krish one thing -- he should make one film with this entire company. In that film, he should cast Sonu as a villain, Mishti as lead actress and he should hire Apurva to write the story of the film.

"He should make such a film that I can get to learn a lesson from that."

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram