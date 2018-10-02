English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manikarnika Teaser: Kangana Ranaut Shows Combat Skills in 300-like Set Up
Watch Kangana Ranaut slay enemies in Manikarnika — The Queen of Jhansi's new teaser.
Kangana Ranaut in a still from her upcoming film Manikarnika — The Queen of Jhansi. (Image: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut)
After much delays and controversies, Zee Studios finally dropped the trailer of its highly anticipated period-drama Manikarnika — The Queen of Jhansi on Tuesday.
Though it has been directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, it can be easily mistaken for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, courtesy its grand palatial sets, elaborate war sequences and ornate period costumes. Not only this, you may find it inspired from director Zack Snyder's 2006 film 300.
At the heart of Manikarnika is Kangana Ranaut, who plays the titular role of the fierce warrior and queen mother, Rani Lakshmibai, who is determined to win the independence of her beloved kingdom. She is impressive in super slow motion shots and it's evident that the crew has spent enough time and money on making action sequences look grand.
With Amitabh Bachchan’s unique baritone setting the stage for the historic battle, Manikarnika's makers have left no stone unturned to make the film a spectacle.
Watch the teaser here:
Manikarnika has been creating controversy ever since it was announced. First, its director Krish Jagarlamudi abandoned the ambitious project midway, forcing Kangana to take up his role, which reportedly did not go down too well with actor Sonu Sood, who was playing Maratha Army commander-in chief Sadhashivrao Bhau in the film. He quit the project, saying he could not work under an incompetent director. However, Kangana blamed his exit on his refusal “to work under a woman director".
Next the film’s producer, Zee Studios’ business head Sujay Kutty, was sacked for agreeing to hike the film’s budget from an estimated Rs 60 crore to Rs 125 crore.
Recently, actor Swati Semwal, who was to play Sadhashivrao’s wife Parvati in the film, has also quit the project, saying her role in the epic drama was no longer as important as it was when she came on board.
Written by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame, Manikarnika also stars Zeeshan Ayyub, Ankita Lokhande and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles.
Manikarnika expected to hit theatres on January 25, 2019.
