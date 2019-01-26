English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Beats Nawazuddin's Film on Day One at the Box Office
Although both the films opened to decent reviews in large, Kangana's Manikarnika has beaten Nawazuddin’s film on day one at the box office.
This Republic Day, Bollywood woke up to a big clash between Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray at the box office. Dipped in patriotic and political flavours of the season, both the films released on Friday.
Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao, Thackeray is a political biographical drama based on the life of Shiv Sena supremo, late Bal Thackeray. While Manikarnika is a period film which captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai and her fight against the British. The film features Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongappa and Suresh Oberoi in key roles.
While Manikarnika collected Rs 8.75 crore on the first day of its release, Thackeray earned Rs 6 crore, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
Tweeting the box office figures for Manikarnika, Adarsh wrote, "#Manikarnika picked up towards evening, after an ordinary/dull start in morning... #RepublicDay holiday [today] should witness a big turnaround... Sure, there’s appreciation, but it has to convert into footfalls... Fri ₹ 8.75 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu." (sic)
Sharing Thackeray's first day collection figures, he tweeted, "#Thackeray has scored in #Maharashtra specifically... #Marathi version has collected very well... #RepublicDay holiday [today] should help escalate its biz... Fri ₹ 6 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi." (sic)
Thackeray has been released in about 2,000 screens and hit theatres in 16 countries simultaneously, whereas, Manikarnika locked in 2,900 screens. It has been released in 50 countries, and in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. According to film trade analysts, there will be a neck-to-neck competition between the two films in the state of Maharashtra, especially with the Marathi and Hindi version of Thackeray coming together.
#Manikarnika picked up towards evening, after an ordinary/dull start in morning... #RepublicDay holiday [today] should witness a big turnaround... Sure, there’s appreciation, but it has to convert into footfalls... Fri ₹ 8.75 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2019
#Thackeray has scored in #Maharashtra specifically... #Marathi version has collected very well... #RepublicDay holiday [today] should help escalate its biz... Fri ₹ 6 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2019
Thackeray has been released in about 2,000 screens and hit theatres in 16 countries simultaneously, whereas, Manikarnika locked in 2,900 screens. It has been released in 50 countries, and in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. According to film trade analysts, there will be a neck-to-neck competition between the two films in the state of Maharashtra, especially with the Marathi and Hindi version of Thackeray coming together.
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
