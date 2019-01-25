Manikarnika Vs Thackeray LIVE Updates: Reviews Suggest It's Not Going to be One Sided War

This Friday, Indian box office witnesses an epic clash between two of the most anticipated films of 2019-- Thackeray and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao, Thackeray is a political biographical drama based on the life of Shiv Sena supremo, late Bal Thackeray. While Manikarnika is a period film which captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai and her fight against the British. The film features Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongappa and Suresh Oberoi in key roles. Thackeray is releasing in about 2,000 screens and will hit theatres in 16 countries simultaneously, whereas, Manikarnika has locked in 2,900 screens. It will be released in 50 countries, and in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. According to film trade analysts, there will be a neck-to-neck competition between the two films in the state of Maharashtra, especially with the Marathi and Hindi version of Thackeray coming together. Talking about the clash, producer and trade analyst Atul Mohan told News18, "Both of them are very important films. Thackeray is more targeted at the Marathi audience. Bal Thackeray was a big leader for Maharashtra and there is a lot of curiosity about his life. On the other hand, Manikarnika is an ambitious film for Kangana. Her last films haven't done very well and she needs to bounce back. There is a lot riding on the film."
Jan 25, 2019 11:34 am (IST)
Grand celebration outside Wadala theatre in Mumbai, where Thackeray's premiere was organised on Thursday evening.
Actor Akshay Kumar gives his best wishes to Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaditya Thackeray on the release of the film, 'Thackeray'. He wrote: "Wishing all the very best to my friend, @AUThackeray on the release of the film #Thackeray based on his grandfather...have heard so many stories about the power he exuded and his greatness, looking forward to see it all unfold on the big screen."
Wishing all the very best to my friend, @AUThackeray on the release of the film #Thackeray based on his grandfather...have heard so many stories about the power he exuded and his greatness, looking forward to see it all unfold on the big screen.
Film director-writer and producer Kushan Nandy who has worked with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is all praise for the actor as Nawaz steps into the shoes of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray. He wrote, "Can Nawazuddin not do anything? Body language, attitude, performance. He is Thackeray to the T. Specifically loved the scene with Javed Miandad. Riveting watch."
Actor-director Parvin Dabas reviews Kangana Ranaut's film and called it a brilliant renedring. Praising the film he tweeted, "Saw Manikarnika- The Queen Of Jhansi yesterday night at a special screening. A brilliant rendering of one of the most important and iconic figures in Indian history. Congrats to all involved for making and backing this film."
Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi Director: Krish Jagarlamudi, Kangana Ranaut Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi Manikarnika, is based on a story that most Indians are familiar with; that of the legendary Jhansi Ki Rani a fearless warrior as brave and courageous as any man.
Jan 25, 2019 10:52 am (IST)
News18's detailed review of Manikarnika is out. Priyanka Sinha Jha of News18 has rated the film 3.5/5. In her review, she wrote, "Wherever the script falters, Kangana Ranaut’s on-screen charisma comes to the rescue. She is impressive in each and every scene, never missing a beat. Manikarnika would certainly qualify among those rare screen gems with a female protagonist that is an out and out action film, and Ranaut, pulls off this feat with flair. She deserves extra credit for the fact that she co-directed the film along with Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and steered it through some very tricky behind-the-scenes developments."
Kangana Ranaut would be donning beautiful ensemble Khadi costumes by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in Manikarnika.
Jan 25, 2019 10:23 am (IST)
Thackeray director Abhijit Panse reportedly had a heated argument with producer Sanjay Raut during the film's premiere at Wadala theatre on Thursday evening. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Panse had reached late for the premiere. However, instead of keeping seats reserved in the last row, Panse and his family were offered front row seats. Upset over the treatment, Panse walked out of the theatre without watching the film.
Jan 25, 2019 10:17 am (IST)
Thackeray director Abhijit Panse lit candles outside a theatre in Wadala, early Friday morning, where the first show of the film was scheduled, reports Mumbai Mirror.
Jan 25, 2019 10:11 am (IST)
On taking on the role of Bal Thackeray, Nawazuddin said, "It was the toughest and most challenging part of my career. I'd watched a lot of videos and interviews of Balasaheb for the preparation. The thing is everyone knows him. There are still so many people who are emotionally connected to him, so you automatically feel an immense sense of responsibility to do justice with the character."
Jan 25, 2019 10:04 am (IST)
Director Shoojit Sircar watched Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray and was all praise for the film. He tweeted: "Film Thackeray portrays how an Artist becomes a powerful political leader. The film is bold and powerful. @Nawazuddin_S one of our finest actors roars like a tiger. Congratulations to @rautsanjay61 and @RKpanday1977." (sic)
Film Thackeray portrays how an Artist becomes a powerful political leader. The film is bold and powerful. @Nawazuddin_S one of our finest actors roars like a tiger.. Congratulations to @rautsanjay61 and @RKpanday1977 .
After watching Thackeray, actor Shatrughan Sinha tweeted, "Nawazuddin is credible & believable as he plays the late Shiv Sena Supremo, Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb was determined towards his contributions & commitments to protecting the well being of people. He was aptly known as 'Fearless Tiger' & 'Iron Man'. You our 'Godfather' are truly missed & remembered with great fondness."
As a tribute to his memory, a film, 'Thackeray' a biopic on the life of Balasaheb releases on 25th Jan'19. I’m told Nawazuddin Siddiqui @Nawawazuddin_S is outstanding & it seems he has done complete justice to the role. He is credible & believable as he plays the late
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, producer of the Bal Thackeray biopic starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, says that there is no hidden agenda behind releasing the film ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Jan 25, 2019 9:48 am (IST)
Khar police on Wednesday arrested six members of the Karni Sena who allegedly assembled outside the residence of actor Kangana Ranaut to protest against recent statements made by her regarding the outfit, reports Hindustan Times. A few days ago, Kangana claimed that if Karni Sena doesn't stop harassing her over Manikarnika, she'd "destroy" them.
Trade analysts are placing their bets on Manikarnika to appeal to a pan-India audience, while they say Thackeray is more focused on the Marathi audience.
Jan 25, 2019 9:40 am (IST)
On casting Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role of Bal Thackeray, producer Sanjay Raut said, “Nawaz is a well-known theatre actor. He can play anything and everything. I met many big actors and superstars for this part, but I felt that they didn’t have the required potential to play Thackeray. But when I saw Nawaz in Freaky Ali, I was totally mesmerised. I loved his acting in that movie. The way he walks and emulates his personality in the movie is commendable. We didn’t even take his screen test because I was so sure that he would do great justice to the role."
Jan 25, 2019 9:34 am (IST)
Shiv Sena leaders organised free shows of Thackeray in different parts of Maharashtra. Visuals of Vasai where Sena leaders had organised a free show of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer at 8 am. The show was housefull. Another show in Pandharpur was housefull as well.
After braving protests and numerous controversies, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi hits theatres today.
Jan 25, 2019 9:27 am (IST)
Thackeray producer Sanjay Raut, who is also the scriptwriter of the film, said he didn’t take any creative liberty while penning the movie and tried to keep it as authentic as possible. “There is only truth in Thackeray. Balasaheb's life is an open book. We didn’t have to unnecessarily create a story or add masala or any kind of fiction to the film. My experiences with Balasaheb and the way I’d seen and observed him, I have tried to translate that into the film," he told reporters in Delhi.
Jan 25, 2019 9:25 am (IST)
Thackeray is the latest film to be in the news for its political tinges. The film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao, is based on the life of Shiv Sena supremo, late Bal Thackeray. During an interaction with the media in Delhi, when its producer and senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was asked about his motive behind releasing a political biopic ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said, “There is no motive. If you think this is my motive, then I’d like to request the Election Commission to change the date of the elections."
Jan 25, 2019 9:22 am (IST)
Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court Thursday refused to give relief to a lawyer seeking a stay on the release of film Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi on the ground that it wrongly depicted historical facts. Advocate Vivek Tambe, who claims to be a fifth generation descendant of the family of Rani Lakshmibai, the Queen of Jhansi, had moved the high court earlier this week claiming that the Kangana Ranuat-starrer had got several historical facts wrong.
Jan 25, 2019 9:17 am (IST)
If initial reviews of Manikarnika are anything to go by, the audience seems impressed with Kangana's performance in the film. In his one word review, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has called the film "powerful" and rated it 3.5/5.
Thackeray has locked in 2000 screens, and will be released in 16 countries simultaneously. Whereas Manikarnika has bagged 2900 screens. It will be released in 50 countries, and in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Jan 25, 2019 9:09 am (IST)
