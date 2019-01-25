Manikarnika Vs Thackeray LIVE Updates: Reviews Suggest It's Not Going to be One Sided War

Read More

This Friday, Indian box office witnesses an epic clash between two of the most anticipated films of 2019-- Thackeray and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao, Thackeray is a political biographical drama based on the life of Shiv Sena supremo, late Bal Thackeray. While Manikarnika is a period film which captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai and her fight against the British. The film features Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongappa and Suresh Oberoi in key roles. Thackeray is releasing in about 2,000 screens and will hit theatres in 16 countries simultaneously, whereas, Manikarnika has locked in 2,900 screens. It will be released in 50 countries, and in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. According to film trade analysts, there will be a neck-to-neck competition between the two films in the state of Maharashtra, especially with the Marathi and Hindi version of Thackeray coming together. Talking about the clash, producer and trade analyst Atul Mohan told News18, "Both of them are very important films. Thackeray is more targeted at the Marathi audience. Bal Thackeray was a big leader for Maharashtra and there is a lot of curiosity about his life. On the other hand, Manikarnika is an ambitious film for Kangana. Her last films haven't done very well and she needs to bounce back. There is a lot riding on the film."Stay tuned for LIVE updates on this week's two biggest releases: