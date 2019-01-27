English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana's Film Emerges as Clear Box Office Winner Against Nawaz's Movie
Although both the films opened to decent reviews in large, Kangana's Manikarnika has emerged as the clear box office winner against Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray'.
Image: Instagram
Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi or Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray – who won the holiday box office battle? As Kangana's magnum-opus went head-to-head with Nawaz's political biographical drama, this was the question on everybody's mind– from fans to film trade analysts alike. Now that the Republic Day collections are in, we can tell you that Manikarnika has emerged as the clear winner at the box office as it collected over Rs 18 crore on Day 2. That gives Kangana -- the Indian box office crown and makes her the ultimate 'Queen' of Bollywood.
Co-directed by Kangana, Manikarnika got a decent opening at the box office this past Friday, but looks like the strong positive word of mouth around the film has helped it generate great box-office results.
Tweeting the latest box office figures of Manikarnika, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Manikarnika sees remarkable growth on Day 2... Strong word of mouth has come into play, while #RepublicDay holiday has given the much-required boost... Day 3 will be in double digits again... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 26.85 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu." (sic)
Manikarnika captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai and her fight against the British. The film also features Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongappa and Suresh Oberoi in key roles.
On the other hand, Nawazuddin's Thackeray, based on the life of Shiv Sena supremo, late Bal Thackeray, is doing great business in Marathi-speaking natives, especially with the Marathi version. However, the business of its Hindi version is not the sort that is required, according to Box Office India. The film (Hindi version) has collected Rs 4.5 crore.
Thackeray has been released in about 2,000 screens and hit theatres in 16 countries simultaneously, whereas, Manikarnika locked in 2,900 screens. It has been released in 50 countries, and in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Co-directed by Kangana, Manikarnika got a decent opening at the box office this past Friday, but looks like the strong positive word of mouth around the film has helped it generate great box-office results.
Tweeting the latest box office figures of Manikarnika, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Manikarnika sees remarkable growth on Day 2... Strong word of mouth has come into play, while #RepublicDay holiday has given the much-required boost... Day 3 will be in double digits again... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 26.85 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu." (sic)
#Manikarnika sees remarkable growth on Day 2... Strong word of mouth has come into play, while #RepublicDay holiday has given the much-required boost... Day 3 will be in double digits again... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 26.85 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2019
Manikarnika captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai and her fight against the British. The film also features Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongappa and Suresh Oberoi in key roles.
On the other hand, Nawazuddin's Thackeray, based on the life of Shiv Sena supremo, late Bal Thackeray, is doing great business in Marathi-speaking natives, especially with the Marathi version. However, the business of its Hindi version is not the sort that is required, according to Box Office India. The film (Hindi version) has collected Rs 4.5 crore.
Thackeray has been released in about 2,000 screens and hit theatres in 16 countries simultaneously, whereas, Manikarnika locked in 2,900 screens. It has been released in 50 countries, and in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana's Film Emerges as Clear Box Office Winner Against Nawaz's Movie
- AutoSpace - Top Auto News of the Week: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Tata Harrier, New Yamaha FZ Launched and More
- Board of Politics? 'The Poll' is a New Game Launched Just in Time for Elections
- Saina Nehwal Enters Indonesia Masters Final After Hard-fought Battle
- Republic Day 2019: Top Indian Army Vehicles - Tata Merlin, Royal Enfield & More
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results