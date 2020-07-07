Maninee De and Mihir Misra Living Separately as 16-year-old Marriage Hits Rock Bottom

TV couple Maninee De and Mihir Misra have been living separately for 6 months now due to trouble in their marriage. While Maninee continues to stay in Mumbai with her daughter Dianoor from her first marriage, Mihir is reportedly staying with his parents in Pune.

They tied the knot in the year 2014, after 16 years together, the couple has amicably decided to live separately, reported Times of India. Maninee said she and Mihir have been living separately for the past six months, but she did not reveal the reason behind their separation.

She said, "Marriage, like any other relationship, has its highs and lows. Yes, it's true that Mihir and I have been living separately for six months. The reasons for our separation are too personal to be divulged. Also, I respect the sacredness and sanctity of our relationship. We gave it our best, but the outcome isn't in our hands."

The actress said that while many people had thought right at the beginning that this marriage won't last, their love, care and compassion kept them together for 16 years. However, she says their relationship evolved and took them on different paths with time.

"Many people had given our marriage just three weeks, but it lasted 16 years. It means that we had a lot of love, care and compassion for each other. However, relationships and people evolve with time. In our case, we evolved at different paces and our paths diverged. I have an aesthetic way of looking at life. Maybe, we had a karmic debt and it lived out its course," said Maninee.

They are yet to decide whether they want to get a divorce. Mihir starred as Dr Rahul in the popular TV serial Sanjivani. The two of them also participated as a couple in Nach Baliye Season 1.

Manini rose to fame by playing the role of Katiya in Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, the horror TV series, and Pari Kapadia in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. She is also well known for her role as Dr Sonali Barwe in C.I.D. In 2006, she appeared in the film Krrish, as a friend of the character of Priyanka Chopra.