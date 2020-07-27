MOVIES

Manish Chaudhary and Partner Catch Eve Teasers and Handover to Mumbai Police

Actor Manish Chaudhary and his partner were out for a morning run when they confronted three eve-teasers.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 27, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
Actor Manish Chaudhary, on Monday, brought a man to the Bandra Police Station in an auto-rickshaw. Soon pictures of the actor catching a person by his shirt started doing the rounds on the internet.

News18 asked Chaudhary about the incident, and it turned out to be a fascinating story of nerve and courage. He said, “Three guys were eve teasing my partner while we were on our morning run. The situation got out of hand and the beat marshal on duty was able to chase one of them down and catch him, while the other two got away.”

He added, “We made a complaint at the police station and as we were walking back home we spotted one of the other two guys and got him back to the police station. The police were extremely helpful and very pro-active. They wasted no time in taking action.”

The actor thanked the police and said, “It is our civic duty to make our society safe for women. If my partner had not stepped forward bravely and chased the second culprit down, we would not have been able to catch him. The police are now looking for the third culprit. A big thank you to the Bandra Police and to the brave beat marshal who came to our assistance immediately.”

Chaudhary was recently seen in the web series Aarya.

