Manish Malhotra Birthday: Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Others Wish the Ace Designer

Birthday boy Manish Malhotra is known for some amazing work in the fashion industry. A household name in the Hindi film industry, Manish has worked with a lot of actors and actresses in his career so far. Some of his favourites have been the likes of Malaika Arora, Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others.

Birthday wishes poured in for the ace designer as friends from the industry took to social media to wish the 55-year-old designer. To begin with, close friend and super model Malaika Arora took to Instagram to wish Manish. Malaika posted a picture of Manish with her girl gang on her Instagram stories. The photo has Manish along with Malaika, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the supremely talented n Humble @manishmalhotra05… I think today should be a national holiday."

In another story, Malaika is seen with Manish and she captioned it, “Happy Birthday u handsome poser @manishmalhotra05." Kareena too took to her Instagram stories to wish Manish. She posted a picture with the designer and captioned it, “To the best jaw in business…yours of course…not mine… Love you Manu forever. Happy Birthday sweetheart."

Sister Karisma Kapoor also took to social media to wish Manish. She wrote, “Happy birthday Manu." Veteran actress Shabana Azmi posted a picture with the designer and wrote, “Happy birthday my dearest Manish.Your energy and passion permeates in everything you touch . To begin with ours seemed such an unlikely friendship because we belong to seemingly 2 different worlds and yet your art of gentle persuasion has only strengthened the respect I have for you . Have a super birthday and a great year . Bahut saara pyar."

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder also posted a picture on her Instgram stories. She posted a photo of her Manish and Karan Johar together and captioned, “Happy birthday manuuu @manishmalhotra05 aka middle class boy."

Here’s wishing Manish Malhotra a very happy birthday!

